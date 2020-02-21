COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Muschamp names Wilson linebackers coach

University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp has named former Gamecock standout Rod Wilson as the squad's linebackers coach, it was announced today following Board of Trustee approval.

Wilson has spent the past three seasons with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs as an Assistant Special Teams Coach. He assisted Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub, helping develop Harrison Butker into one of the league's top placekickers and the combination of Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman into two of the most dangerous return men in the NFL. This past season he was part of the staff that led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

"I'm excited to have Super Bowl Champion and former Gamecock Rod Wilson join our staff," said Coach Muschamp. "Rod was extremely impressive in the interview process. His experience in the NFL and on a Super Bowl champion team will be a great benefit to our players and staff. It's great to have another former Gamecock on our staff," added Coach Muschamp.