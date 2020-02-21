COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Muschamp names Wilson as coach, SC State's Neal national player of the week

Muschamp names Wilson linebackers coach
University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp has named former Gamecock standout Rod Wilson as the squad's linebackers coach, it was announced today following Board of Trustee approval.
Wilson has spent the past three seasons with the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs as an Assistant Special Teams Coach. He assisted Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub, helping develop Harrison Butker into one of the league's top placekickers and the combination of Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman into two of the most dangerous return men in the NFL. This past season he was part of the staff that led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
"I'm excited to have Super Bowl Champion and former Gamecock Rod Wilson join our staff," said Coach Muschamp. "Rod was extremely impressive in the interview process. His experience in the NFL and on a Super Bowl champion team will be a great benefit to our players and staff. It's great to have another former Gamecock on our staff," added Coach Muschamp.
In 2018, the Chiefs special teams ranked third in punt returns, fourth in punt return coverage and eighth in kickoff returns. In 2017, Butker connected on a franchise record 23-consecutive field goals, ranking second in team history for most field goals made in a single season and tied for first for the most 50-plus yard field goals made in a season with four. The Chiefs also led the NFL in kick returns (40) for 1,051 yards.
Neal gets national honor
Junior guard Rayshawn Neal was named Boxtorow National Player of the Week.
Neal (5-10), a Greenville native, averaged 20 points, 5.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds, and shot 60% from the field in two wins for the Bulldogs last week over Delaware State and Coppin State. In the victory over Coppin State, he scored 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out 12 assists in just 25 minutes of play. It was the first triple double of his career.
Neal is second in the MEAC in field goal percentage (.553).
Tennis teams host matches
The South Carolina State men’s and women’s tennis team will return to action over the weekend at the Hardeep Judge Tennis Center.
The Bulldogs (1-2) will host Coastal Carolina on Saturday in a non-conference matchup at 1 p.m. CCU (3-1) enters the contest after picking up wins over Presbyterian (4-3) and Winthrop (5-2) in their last outing.
Meanwhile on the women’s side, the Lady Bulldogs (0-4) host Western Carolina (0-4) at 2 p.m. Sunday.
SC State teams wrap up road trips
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. ----The South Carolina State men’s and women’s basketball teams will wrap the regular season Mid-Eastern Athletic (MEAC) road games in Florida over the weekend, beginning with Bethune-Cookman Saturday (Feb. 22nd) at Moore Gymnasium.
Tip-off is 2 p.m. for the women, followed by a 4 p.m. start for the men.
The Bulldogs (11-13 overall, 6-6 MEAC) look to avoid a season sweep to the Wildcats (13-13 overall, 7-5 MEAC) after dropping a tough, 78-74, defeat to BC-U earlier in the season. Senior forward Damani Applewhite and junior guard Tariq Simmons both finished with 17 points each in the loss.
The Wildcats lead the series 16-12 over the Bulldogs.
Meanwhile on the women’s side, the Lady Bulldogs (3-22 overall, 2-10 MEAC) look to upset one of the top teams in the conference in the Lady Wildcats (19-5 overall, 11-1 MEAC). The two teams met earlier this season with BC-U pulling out a 66-55 victory over SC State in Orangeburg. Junior guard Heniaya Moton tossed in a game-high 26 points in the loss.
South Carolina State leads the series 15-14 over Bethune-Cookman.
Claflin baseball schedule change
Due to unfavorable weather conditions in the Milledgeville, Georgia, area the Peach Belt Conference Series between Claflin University and Georgia College which was moved to this Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 22-23 has since been moved to Saturday-Sunday, May 2-3.
CIAA/SIAC Softball Challenge update
Due to the inclement weather throughout the week, this weekend's CIAA/SIAC Challenge in Sumter has been postponed by one day. The tournament which was scheduled to run from Friday-Sunday, Feb. 21-23 at Patriot Point in Sumter, SC will now be played on Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 22-23, at Palmetto Park which is also located in Sumter.
Claflin will now play four contests over the weekend, two on Saturday and two on Sunday.
The Lady Panthers will open the challenge with Kentucky State University at 12 noon on Saturday followed by Savannah State University at 2 p.m. Claflin will take on Tuskegee University 10 a.m. on Sunday and close out the challenge with Miles College at 12 noon on Saturday.