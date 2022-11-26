COLLEGE BASKTEBALL: Bulldogs fall at Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky 90, SC State 64

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Luke Frampton scored 18 points as Western Kentucky beat South Carolina State 90-64 on Saturday night.

Frampton finished 6 of 10 from 3-point range for the Hilltoppers (6-1). Emmanuel Akot scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Tyrone Marshall was 6 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Lesown Hallums finished with 21 points and three steals for the Bulldogs (0-7). Justin Wilson added 11 points for South Carolina State. In addition, Cam Jones had 10 points and four assists. The loss is the seventh straight for the Bulldogs.

Tulsa (W) 92, S.C. State 57

Clemson (W) 80, N. Arizona 62

St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. — Behind a 25-point third quarter and 29 points from Ruby Whitehorn, Clemson downed Northern Arizona 80-62 in the teams’ final game in the 2022 Paradise Jame at the University of the Virgin Islands in St. Thomas. The win ends a three-game skid for the Tigers and moves Clemson to 4-3, while the loss drops the Lumberjacks to 3-5.

Whitehorn poured in a career-high 29 points on 12-16 shooting with six rebounds. Amari Robinson finished just two rebounds shy of a double-double with 10 points and eight boards, while MaKayla Elmore added a career-high six points and pulled down six rebounds. The Tigers shot 49% from the floor and turned NAU over 23 times.

The Tigers added 50 paint points, draining just two threes on the night. Clemson also earned 25 points off turnovers and 17 fast break points.

Clemson led from beginning to end, jumping out to a 22-11 lead in the first quarter and never looking back.

Clemson is back in action on Thursday, December 1, traveling to Charleston, S.C. to face Charleston Southern in a 7:00 p.m. contest.

Arkansas (W) 76, Clemson 62 (Friday)

St. Thomas, U.S.V.I. – A 21-5 second-half run propelled Arkansas to a 76-62 win over Clemson on Friday evening in the second day of the Paradise Jam at the University of the Virgin Islands. The win moves the Razorbacks to 7-0 on the year, while the loss drops the Tigers to 3-3.

In her first career start, Ale’Jah Douglas led the Tigers with 13 points and three steals, while Ruby Whitehorn finished with ten points. Hannah Hank led the team on the glass with nine rebounds and added nine points. Arkansas was awarded 35 free throws to Clemson’s 15, while Clemson turned the Razorbacks over 23 times.

Arkansas continued to pile it on to start the fourth, quickly stretching the lead to 21 over the first three minutes of the quarter to seemingly put the game away. The Tigers wouldn’t go away quietly, however, using a 10-2 run to cut the Arkansas lead to 10 with just over 3:00 to play. The Razorbacks made their free throws down the stretch to put the Tigers away, 76-62.

The teams traded baskets to start the third quarter, before an 8-0 run tied the Razorbacks’ largest lead of the game at 39-31 with just under five minutes to go in the third. Clemson clawed back to cut into the lead, but a 6-0 run in the quarter’s final 2:00 gave Arkansas the 12-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Clemson and Arkansas were evenly matched through the game’s first 20 minutes, tied 15-15 after the first quarter and 24-24 at half.