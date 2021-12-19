COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Troy (W) 94, S.C. State 51
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Behind double figure performances from Amber Leggett, Jhileiya Dunlap, Za'Nautica Downs and Gabbi Cartagena, the Troy Women's Basketball team routed South Carolina State, 94-51, Sunday in Humphrey Coliseum.
Amber Leggett led the Trojans (8-5) to their second win in Mississippi State MTE, pacing the way with 19 points.
For the Bulldogs (0-12), Nicole Gwynn led the way with 16 points and six rebounds.
Monday games
SC State (W) at Mississippi State, 2:30
SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.
Claflin at Virginia State, 7:30 p.m.
Claflin (W) at Virginia State, 5:30 p.m.