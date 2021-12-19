COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Troy (W) 94, S.C. State 51

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Behind double figure performances from Amber Leggett , Jhileiya Dunlap , Za'Nautica Downs and Gabbi Cartagena , the Troy Women's Basketball team routed South Carolina State, 94-51, Sunday in Humphrey Coliseum.

Amber Leggett led the Trojans (8-5) to their second win in Mississippi State MTE, pacing the way with 19 points.

For the Bulldogs (0-12), Nicole Gwynn led the way with 16 points and six rebounds.

Monday games

SC State (W) at Mississippi State, 2:30

SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.

Claflin at Virginia State, 7:30 p.m.

Claflin (W) at Virginia State, 5:30 p.m.

