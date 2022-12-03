COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Furman 88,

SC State (M) 76

Sophomore Alex Williams scored all of his career-high 15 points during a 19-4 second half run to lead Furman to an 88-76 victory over South Carolina State in non-conference men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena.

Jordan Simpson came off the bench to lead South Carolina State with 14 points. Raquan Brown and Gary added 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Bulldogs shot 47% and notched 12 steals but connected on just 4-of-16 three-point attempts.

SC State is back on the road Tuesday at Winthrop.

Winthrop 61, SC State (W) 38

Winthrop picked up their second win of the year by beating South Carolina State by a score of 61-38 Saturday afternoon at the Winthrop Coliseum.

Trailing by eight at the half (30-22) SC State was outscored 31-16 in the second half to drop to 0-10 on the season.

Nadia Reese led the Lady Bulldogs with eight points while Janiah Hinton added seven points. Jayah Hicks had four points and eight rebounds in the loss.

SC State returns home Dec. 12 to face UNC-Greensboro.

Claflin (M) 62, Coker 58

The Claflin men’s basketball team improved to 6-0 on the season with a 62-58 win over Coker Saturday.

The Panthers trailed by three at the half, but outscored the Cobras 35-28 in the second half to secure the victory.

Bryson Dennis led Claflin with 17 points while Shamarie McLeod added 16 points. Timothy McElroy recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Claflin is at home Monday against Paine College. The Panthers defeated Paine earlier this season 75-65.