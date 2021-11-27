COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Panthers fall at Savannah St. 77-43

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The Claflin Lady Panthers (1-3) gave a great effort but could not pull out the win in a 77-43 road loss to the Savannah State Lady Tigers (4-0), Saturday afternoon. The Lady Panthers played well, but the team was tripped up by some strong perimeter defense by the Lady Tigers.

As a team, the Lady Panthers had a tough time putting points on the scoreboard. The team was held to shooting just 25.4% (15-of-59) from the field in the game. The Lady Panthers were able to keep up with the Lady Tigers in rebounding with 42 total team rebounds, one more than their opponents. Claflin junior center Breanna Price led the way for the Lady Panthers with 10 points and nine rebounds in the game while redshirt-freshman Brandi Rivers added eight points.

The Lady Panthers will host the University of South Carolina-Aiken Pacers Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Panthers take a 68-51 loss at Savannah St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The Claflin Panthers (1-3) gave a solid effort, but it was not quite enough in a 68-51 road loss to the Savannah State Tigers. The Panthers played a strong game on both ends of the court, but the team could not get the points they needed to overcome the Tigers.

As a team, the Panthers gave an overall good effort. The Panthers shot a solid 43.8% (21-for-48) from the floor. Claflin senior forward Isaiah Jennings led the way for the team with 16 points off the bench. Freshman guard Richard Visitacion added 11 points with four rebounds. Junior forward Shamarie McLoed led the Panthers’ rebounding efforts with a team0high seven rebounds.

With the loss, the Panthers fall to 1-3 on the season. The team will host the Lander Bearcats Monday at 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. (W) 75, S.C. State 43

Sunday games

The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.

Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Clemson (W), 2 p.m.

