COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play N.C. A&T State on March. 3rd and 4th in Greensboro, NC, both with a 6 p.m. start, but were forced to cancel the contests due to COVID-19 related protocols.

“As we all are aware COVID-19 has presented challenges for the world over the past year, unfortunately we could not avoid it while our season (is something left off here),” said SC State head coach Murray Garvin. “The stops, cancelations, quarantining and rescheduling of games never allowed our young team to gain any rhythm and momentum from one game to the next and especially during the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) slate of January-March.”

With the season in jeopardy of coming to an end due to the pandemic, Garvin and the Bulldogs, along with MEAC officials, are assessing the situation and are hopeful they will get a chance to participate in the MEAC Tournament March 7th -11th in Norfolk, VA at the Scope Arena.