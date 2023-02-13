SC State 74, Morgan State 62

ORANGEBURG (AP) — Justin Wilson scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead South Carolina State over Morgan State 74-62 on Monday night.

Wilson added five blocks for the Bulldogs (5-20, 2-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Rahsaan Edwards finished with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Lesown Hallums had 12 points.

The Bears (12-13, 5-5) were led by Isaiah Burke with 21 points and two steals. Daiquan Copeland totaled nine points, nine rebounds and four steals. Kameron Hobbs had nine points, five assists and two steals.

Both teams play on Saturday. South Carolina State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Morgan State travels to play Norfolk State.

Charleston 99, Northeastern 63

CHARLESTON (AP) — Ante Brzovic scored 23 points to lead Charleston to a 99-63 romp over Northeastern on Monday night.

Brzovic had five rebounds for the Cougars (25-3, 13-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ben Burnham went 6 of 7 from the field to add 16 points. Pat Robinson III made 6 of 12 shots and scored 14.

Jahmyl Telfort had 11 points and six rebounds to pace the Huskies (8-17, 4-10), who have lost seven in a row. Chris Doherty and Jared Turner both scored nine. Doherty added eight rebounds.

Charleston took the lead 33 seconds into the game and never let go of it.

Both teams next play Thursday. Charleston visits Elon, while Northeastern hosts Monmouth.