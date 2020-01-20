SC State women snap
3-game slide with win
at home over UMES
Heniaya Moton tossed in 30 points, including a 12-for-17 effort from the charity stripe, to lift South Carolina State to a 60-55 win over visiting Maryland Eastern Shore in a Mid-Eastern Athletic contest contest on Monday.
Moton, the only Lady Bulldog in double figures, had 19 of her total in the second half in the victory, which snapped a three-game losing streak for Coach Audra Smith’s team. SC State improved to 3-15 overall and 2-3 in the league.
Jayah Hicks added seven points and a team-high seven rebounds, and Jacquece Alston and Jael Jackson six points each for SC State.
UMES was led by Dayona Godwin, who came off the bench for 13 points. Adrienne Jones, also a reserve, added nine points and Brooklyn Bailey had eight for the Lady Hawks, who dropped to 4-14 and 1-4 in the MEAC. Ksenia Popovich had six rebounds to lead the visitors who enjoyed a 38-32 advantage on the boards.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed for most of the game but used the long ball to come from behind for the win. Smith’s team connected on 8-19 attempts from behind the arc, including a 5-12 effort from Moton. The Lady Hawks, meanwhile, made just 2-19 from long range.
Moton’s 3-pointer with 8:05 to play ignited a 10-2 run that turned a 44-38 deficit into a 51-46 advantage with 3:07 left. Moton had two threes and Zeleria Simpson one during the run. The Lady Hawks got to within three twice after that, the last time at 53-50 with 1:15 showing, but SC State scored the next seven points for a 60-50 advantage with 20 seconds left. UMES scored the game’s final five points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, for the final margin.
SC State, down 21-13 with 5:40 left in the second period, hit four consecutive three-pointers – two each by Moton and Jackson – to pull to within 28-25 at the half. Smith’s team was behind 32-27 with 7:27 left in the third, but used an 8-2 run, including a layup and 3-pointer by Moton to go ahead 35-34 on a layup by Hicks with 3:55 left in the period.
There were two lead changes and one tie before the visitors took a 42-38 lead after three quarters. The Lady Hawks got the first basket of the final period for a 44-38 lead with 9:42 to play before SC State began its comeback.
SC State resumes its schedule Saturday at Norfolk State in the first game of a MEAC doubleheader, beginning at 4 p.m.
Claflin women lose
despite great 3-point
shooting night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Dashia Jackson scored 25 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Lady Panthers on Monday, as Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) defeated Claflin University 66-56 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association women’s basketball game.
The loss kept Claflin winless on the season at 0-17 overall and 0-10 in the CIAA.
Jackson, who scored career-high 26 points against Shaw University last season, was 7-for-15 from the field that included five three-pointers, giving her 30 for the season. In her last five games, Jackson is averaging 16.5 points. Jackson also was the Lady Panthers top rebounder with five and connected on 6-of-11 free throws.
Dionna Long and Shakarri Mack contributed nine points apiece for Claflin.
WSSU, now 9-9 overall and 4-4 in the CIAA, was led by Taylor Daniels with 16 points and Melody Prichard at 11 points.
Both teams were close in the shooting department as Claflin shot 42.9-percent (18-for-42) from the field compared to WSSU 42.6-percent (23-for-54).
The Lady Panthers enjoyed their best game of the season from beyond the three-point line with nine baskets, breaking the mark of seven against Virginia Union last week.
WSSU used a strong offensive performance in the third quarter to gain some breathing room, scoring 11 unanswered points. The run increased the WSSU lead from 39-37 at the 6:15 mark to 50-37 over a span of four minutes. The Lady Panthers halted the run with back-to-back basket to trail 50-41 heading into the final period.
In the fourth quarter, Claflin closed the gap to 56-54 on a three-point basket by Jackson with 4:23 left in the game. The basket capped off a 13-6 run by the Lady Panthers.
Claflin got no closer than three points the rest of the way, 58-55, at 3:57 left when Jackson hit one-of-two free throws.
WSSU ended the game, scoring eight of the last nine points.
The contest was close throughout the first and second quarters. In the opening quarter, both teams held the leads on several occasions with the Lady Panthers closing out the period ahead at 16-13.
In the second quarter, Claflin gained its biggest lead of the game at 19-13 on a three-pointer from Long with 9:27 on the clock. The Lady Panthers six-point lead did not last for long as WSSU 10-4 run for a 23-19 lead with just over seven minutes left in the quarter.
Claflin finished the quarter outscoring WSSU 10-7 to trail 30-29 at the half.
The Lady Panthers will travel to Columbia on Thursday to face Benedict College of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).
