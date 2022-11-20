COLLEGE BASKETBALL: SC State falls at North Florida

​JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jose Placer scored 18 points as North Florida beat South Carolina State 72-66 on Saturday night.

Placer shot 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Ospreys (1-2). Carter Hendricksen scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Jarius Hicklen recorded 11 points and shot 2 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Rakeim Gary added 15 points for South Carolina State (0-5). Raquan Brown also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

South Carolina State visits Wake Forest on Wednesday.

Davidson 69, South Carolina 60

CHARLESTON (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 18 points and Sam Mennenga scored 15 and Davidson used a 10-2 run in the second half to beat South Carolina 69-60 on Friday night.

The Gamecocks led 29-25 halftime, but after the break Connor Kochera made a layup and followed with a 3-pointer to give Davidson (4-1) a 42-38 lead and the Wildcats stayed ahead the rest of the game.

Kochera scored 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting.

Davidson sank mid-range baskets and 3s against the Gamecocks' zone defense and continued their strong shooting when South Carolina (2-2) went to man-to-man. The Wildcats moved the ball effectively distributing 17 assists on 26-made baskets.

The Wildcats held off South Carolina's Chico Carter Jr., who missed tying his career high with 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting including 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

Greg Jackson II scored 12 points and Hayden Brown 10 for South Carolina.