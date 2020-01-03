{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, S.C. State, basketball

BALTIMORE, MD – The South Carolina State basketball teams will open Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play Saturday when they meet Coppin State in a league doubleheader, beginning at 2 p.m. with the women’s game. The men’s contest will follow at 4 p.m.

SC STATE BASKETBALL: Bulldogs hold off Jacksonville 58-52

Saturday’s contests will be the first of a two-game MEAC road trip for SC State, which will remain in Baltimore for a league double-header Monday at Morgan State. The action gets underway at 5:30 p.m. with the women’s contest, which will be followed by the men’s game at 7:30.

Coach Murray Garvin’s Bulldogs, who will carry a 5-7 mark into Saturday’s encounter against Coppin, are coming off a 58-52 road win at Jacksonville Dec. 30. The host Eagles are 4-11 and looking to rebound from a 62-56 setback at Fordham Dec. 30.

S.C. STATE WOMEN: Lady Bulldogs fall to Lions in tourney

The SC State and Coppin State women are both looking to get on track this season as Coach Audra Smith’s Lady Bulldogs are 1-11, while the Lady Eagles are winless at 0-12.

