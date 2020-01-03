BALTIMORE, MD – The South Carolina State basketball teams will open Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play Saturday when they meet Coppin State in a league doubleheader, beginning at 2 p.m. with the women’s game. The men’s contest will follow at 4 p.m.
Saturday’s contests will be the first of a two-game MEAC road trip for SC State, which will remain in Baltimore for a league double-header Monday at Morgan State. The action gets underway at 5:30 p.m. with the women’s contest, which will be followed by the men’s game at 7:30.
You have free articles remaining.
Coach Murray Garvin’s Bulldogs, who will carry a 5-7 mark into Saturday’s encounter against Coppin, are coming off a 58-52 road win at Jacksonville Dec. 30. The host Eagles are 4-11 and looking to rebound from a 62-56 setback at Fordham Dec. 30.
The SC State and Coppin State women are both looking to get on track this season as Coach Audra Smith’s Lady Bulldogs are 1-11, while the Lady Eagles are winless at 0-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.