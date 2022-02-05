COLLEGE BASKETBALL: S.C. State women fall to Coppin State

Coppin St. (W) 84, S.C. State 55

Sophomore guard Nadia Reese finished with a team-high 15 points going 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range, but it wasn't enough as South Carolina State dropped a tough, 84-55, decision to Coppin State Saturday at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Trinity Klock added a team-high nine (9) rebounds and five points, while Lovely Sonnier and Victoria Jordan each grabbed seven rebounds each in the loss.

Coppin State had four players to post double-figures with Mossi Staples leading the way with a game-h-high 24 points, Jaia Alexander with 14 and Aliyah Lawson and Alexandria Hamilton with 12 points respectively.

Despite the loss, the Lady Bulldogs led the way in fast break points (12-7) and bench points (26-14).

South Carolina State will continue MEAC play at home on Monday in a 6 p.m. contest with visiting Morgan State at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Claflin (W) 52, Livingstone 48

Sunday games

Mississippi State at South Carolina (W), 2 p.m.

Clemson (W) at Virginia, 4 p.m.

