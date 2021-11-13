COLLEGE BASKETBALL: S.C. State, Claflin teams fall

Asadullah scores 24 to lead Lipscomb over S.C. State 93-81

CHARLESTON (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Lipscomb defeated South Carolina State 93-81 on Saturday night.

Jacob Ognacevic had 17 points for Lipscomb (2-1). Greg Jones added 16 points. KJ Johnson had nine assists.

Cameron Jones scored a career-high 23 points for the Bulldogs (0-4). Edward Oliver-Hampton and Rakeim Gary added 12 points apiece.

Antonio TJ Madlock, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

SC State Women fall to 0-2 after Coastal loss

South Carolina State’s Trinity Klock tossed in 14 points and grabbed eight boards and teammate Lovely Sonnier contributed 10 points and four rebounds, but it was not enough to overcome the outstanding 39-point, seven-rebound effort of Coastal Carolina’s Aja Blount as the Chanticleers handed the host Lady Bulldogs an 81-57 setback Saturday.

The loss dropped Coach Audra Smith’s team to 0-2, while the visitors improved to 2-0 on the season. Blayre Shultz and Deja Richardson were also in double figures for Coastal, which broke out to a 42-24 lead at the half.