COLLEGE BASKETBALL: S.C. State, Claflin teams fall

Asadullah scores 24 to lead Lipscomb over S.C. State 93-81
CHARLESTON (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Lipscomb defeated South Carolina State 93-81 on Saturday night.
Jacob Ognacevic had 17 points for Lipscomb (2-1). Greg Jones added 16 points. KJ Johnson had nine assists.
Cameron Jones scored a career-high 23 points for the Bulldogs (0-4). Edward Oliver-Hampton and Rakeim Gary added 12 points apiece.
Antonio TJ Madlock, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
SC State Women fall to 0-2 after Coastal loss
South Carolina State’s Trinity Klock tossed in 14 points and grabbed eight boards and teammate Lovely Sonnier contributed 10 points and four rebounds, but it was not enough to overcome the outstanding 39-point, seven-rebound effort of Coastal Carolina’s Aja Blount as the Chanticleers handed the host Lady Bulldogs an 81-57 setback Saturday.
The loss dropped Coach Audra Smith’s team to 0-2, while the visitors improved to 2-0 on the season. Blayre Shultz and Deja Richardson were also in double figures for Coastal, which broke out to a 42-24 lead at the half.
The visitors outscored SC State 20-16 in the third period to take a 62-40 lead into the final period in which SC State played the Chanticleers even, 19-19, but by then, the outcome was not in doubt.
The Lady Bulldogs shot just 40 percent (18-45) from the field in the contest to 48.5 percent (33-68) for the Chanticleers, who also enjoyed a 43-32 edge on the boards. SC State did win the three-point shooting category 6-18 to 4-13 for Coastal, however, SC State’s effort to keep the game close was hurt by its 25 turnovers to just 13 for the visitors.
Coach Smith’s team will try for its first win of the campaign Tuesday when the Lady Bulldogs host USC Upstate in a 7 p.m. contest at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
Lady Panthers fall in opener
Claflin's women's basketball team opened the season Saturday with a 73-57 loss to University of Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Freshman Janelle Sample led the Lady Panthers with a team-high 16 points. Senior Dionna Long had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Defensively, Claflin forced 21 turnovers.
Claflin will be back in action Wednesday on the road at Augusta. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
Clarion 77, Claflin 72
Friday game
Princeton 66, S. Carolina 62
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jaelen Llewellyn scored 16 points, Drew Friberg made three big free throws, and Princeton defeated South Carolina 66-62 on Friday night in the opening round of the inaugural Asheville Championship.
Friberg made two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to put the Tigers up by six points. After Jermaine Couisnard made a 3-pointer to draw South Carolina within 65-62, Friberg was fouled with 5 seconds remaining. He made the one free throw he needed for a four-point lead that sealed the victory. Couisnard missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.
Llewellyn had nine rebounds, three assists and four 3-pointers in eight attempts. Ryan Langborg had 13 points and Tosan Evbuomwan scored 12 for the Tigers (2-0).
Couisnard led South Carolina (1-1) with 17 points. Erik Stevenson had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists but missed all 10 of his 3-point tries. Wildens Leveque added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
South Carolina led 33-23 at halftime, then Princeton opened the second half with a 10-0 run to tie it. After five lead changes in the next seven minutes, a 3-pointer by Zach Martini gave Princeton a four-point lead. South Carolina did not close to within one possession until the final minute.