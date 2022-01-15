COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Bulldogs knock off NC Central; Lady Panthers win

Lady Bulldogs knock off NC Central

South Carolina State women's basketball team earned its first victory of the season after knocking off North Carolina Central (1-10, 0-2) 63-51 Saturday in Orangeburg.

SC State held the Lady Eagles to 10 first-half points, building a 27-point halftime lead. North Carolina Central used the free throw line in an attempt to make a second-half comeback. The Lady Eagles made 22-of-28 free throws (80-percent) over the last two quarters.

Nicole Gwynn led the Lady Bulldogs with 26 points and six rebounds. Mekayla Lumpkin had 11 points and four assists while Victoria Jordan added 11 rebounds.

North Carolina Central was led by Kira Lowery who had 12 points and six rebounds while Tianna Carter added 10 points and five rebounds. Both added three steals.

SC State (1-14, 1-0) travels to face Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday, Jan. 22.

Late free throws sink Claflin

Livingstone's Malik Smith made two free throws in the final seconds to seal the Bears 70-67 win over Claflin Saturday in Orangeburg.

Daryl Kirkland led Claflin with 14 points while Allen Hatchett added nine points. The Panthers had 15 different players log at least one minute Saturday against the Bears. Claflin's bench scored 45 of the Panthers 67 points.

Smith led the Bears with 13 points and eight rebounds. Livingstone outscored Claflin 52-32 in points in the paint.

Claflin (3-13, 2-4 in CIAA) will travel to face conference foe Winston-Salem State Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Fourth quarter run lifts Lady Panthers

Claflin women's basketball team outscored Livingstone College 21-6 in the final quarter Saturday to defeat the Lady Bears 56-42.

Lauren Scott led the Lady Panthers with 13 points and added four rebounds. Blesseth Dillingham and Breanna Price each had 11 points for Claflin.

Madison Clay led Livingstone with 11 points.

Claflin (4-11, 3-4 in CIAA) will travel to face Winston-Salem State Wednesday Jan. 19.

Sunday game

South Carolina (W) at Arkansas, 3 p.m.

