COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Bulldogs fall to Coppin

South Carolina State’s bid to earn a sweep over the visiting Coppin State women fell short as the Lady Bulldogs fell 61-42 to Lady Eagles Saturday.

Coach Audra Smith’s team was unable to overcome another poor shooting effort from the field and a large deficit on the boards in the loss, which put the SC State record at 3-20 and 2-9 in the MEAC. One of the Lady Bulldog victories came against Coppin State 71-60 in overtime Jan. 4.

Jaquece Alston, with 11 points, led the Lady Bulldogs and was the only SC State player in double figures. Jayah Hicks added nine points and Heniaya Moton eight in the setback. Moton, Alston and Hicks each had three rebounds for Smith’s team, which was out-rebounded 30-16 by the visiting Lady Eagles.

In addition to its big edge on the boards, Coppin also enjoyed a wide advantage in shooting from the floor. The Lady Eagles connected on 68.6 percent (24-35) of their attempts from the field, while the Lady Bulldogs’ shooting woes continued as they hit just 34.0 (16-47) percent of their shots.

Chance Graham had 21 points, including a 10-14 shoring from the charity stripe, to lead the visitors. Oluwadamilol Oloyede added 12 points on 6-7 shooting from the field. Chance, Aaliyah Lawson and Jalynda Salley each had five rebounds for Coppin, which improved to 2-22 and 2-10 in the league.