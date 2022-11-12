 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Griffin's 23 lead Tennessee State over South Carolina State

Tennessee State 80, South Carolina State 61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zion Griffin's 23 points helped Tennessee State defeat South Carolina State 80-61 on Saturday.

Griffin also had nine rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers (2-0). Jr. Clay scored 23 points, going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 6 for 8 from the line. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

SC STATE BASKETBALL: No moral victories for the Bulldogs

Lesown Hallums finished with 14 points and three steals for the Bulldogs (0-2). Davion Everett added 11 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina State. Cam Jones had 11 points.

Other scores

St. Thomas (W) 36, S.C. State 22 

