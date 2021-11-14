COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Couisnard, Carter lead South Carolina past W. Kentucky 75-64

Carolina downs W. Kentucky 75-64
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard hit a clutch 3-pointer to blunt a Western Kentucky rally, finishing with 16 points, and South Carolina held off the Hilltoppers 75-64 in the consolation game of the inaugural Asheville Championship on Sunday.
Devin Carter also scored 16 for the Gamecocks (2-1) and James Reese scored 14 points, draining four 3-pointers.
Carter, who finished 8 of 8 at the line, made six straight free throws and Erik Stevenson added a drive off a steal and a 3-pointer as South Carolina broke open a three-point game with an 11-1 run at the midpoint of the second half.
Western Kentucky (1-2) never led after halftime but kept whittling South Carolina's leads down to one possession. After the surge by Carter and Stevenson eventually led to a 15-point Gamecocks advantage, the Hilltoppers scored eight in a row to trail 68-61 with 3:28 to go
That's when Couisnard rattled home a corner 3, sparking a 9-4 breakaway to get the lead back to 15.
South Carolina had its best showing of the young season from beyond the arc, making 9 of 27. The Gamecocks are 16-for-69 from deep in three games.
Josh Anderson scored 16 points to lead four Hilltoppers into double-figure scoring. Jairus Hamilton added 13 with three steals, Dayvion McKnight 11 with four steals and Jaylen Butz scored 10 with three steals.
South Carolina is 9-1 against Western Kentucky.
Clemson women fall 82-78
CLEMSON -- Clemson fell 82-78 in a challenging, hard-fought game at home against the Lions of Columbia University on Sunday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Latrese Saine (12 points and 10 rebounds) and Kiara Lewis (20 points and 11 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles for the Tigers.
Lewis led all scorers and set a new career-high in rebounds. Lewis and Saine were just two of four Tigers to score in double figures, as they were joined by Delicia Washington (17) and freshman Eno Inyang (12).
Clemson (1-1) scored 23 points off turnovers, 40 points in the paint and 26 points from the bench. However, the Tigers made just 29 of 43 free throws taken on the afternoon.
Millersville 81, Claflin 59
SATURDAY GAMES
Lipscomb tops S.C. State 93-81
CHARLESTON (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Lipscomb defeated South Carolina State 93-81 on Saturday night.
Jacob Ognacevic had 17 points for Lipscomb (2-1). Greg Jones added 16 points. KJ Johnson had nine assists.
Cameron Jones scored a career-high 23 points for the Bulldogs (0-4). Edward Oliver-Hampton and Rakeim Gary added 12 points apiece.
Antonio TJ Madlock, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).
SC State women fall to 0-2
South Carolina State’s Trinity Klock tossed in 14 points and grabbed eight boards and teammate Lovely Sonnier contributed 10 points and four rebounds, but it was not enough to overcome the outstanding 39-point, seven-rebound effort of Coastal Carolina’s Aja Blount as the Chanticleers handed the host Lady Bulldogs an 81-57 setback Saturday.
The loss dropped Coach Audra Smith’s team to 0-2, while the visitors improved to 2-0 on the season.
Lady Panthers fall in opener
Claflin's women's basketball team opened the season Saturday with a 73-57 loss to University of Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Freshman Janelle Sample led the Lady Panthers with a team-high 16 points. Senior Dionna Long had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the loss. Defensively, Claflin forced 21 turnovers.
Claflin will be back in action Wednesday on the road at Augusta. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
Clarion 77, Claflin 72
FRIDAY GAME
Princeton 66, S. Carolina 62
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jaelen Llewellyn scored 16 points, Drew Friberg made three big free throws, and Princeton defeated South Carolina 66-62 on Friday night in the opening round of the inaugural Asheville Championship.
Friberg made two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to put the Tigers up by six points. After Jermaine Couisnard made a 3-pointer to draw South Carolina within 65-62, Friberg was fouled with 5 seconds remaining. He made the one free throw he needed for a four-point lead that sealed the victory. Couisnard missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.
MONDAY GAME
Bryant at Clemson, 7 p.m.