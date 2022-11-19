COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Claflin teams defeat Morris at homecoming:

​The Claflin men's and women's basketball teams celebrated Homecoming Saturday by lighting up the scoreboards against Morris College.

The Lady Panthers defeated Morris 108-38. It's the most points scored since Claflin moved to NCAA Division II, and the first time the team has gone over 100 point since defeating Barber-Scotia 100-36 Nov. 2013.

"We're really proud of the team tonight," Claflin women's coach Terrence Jenkins said. "We always talk about going 1-0. We had a good road win Monday, but came back to play in front of alumni, friends and family. We wanted to come out and have a part with them for Homecoming."

Nya Morris led the Lady Panthers with 25 points while adding five rebounds and two steals. Breanna Price had 11 points points, nine rebounds and three steals. Dior Shelton added 13 points and seven rebounds while Brandi Rivers chipped in with 11 points.

Claflin opened the game withThe Claflin men's team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 109-59 victory over Morris College.

"Today was a growth game for us," Claflin men's coach Brion Dunlap said. "It was a learning experience for this group and myself in our first Homecoming."

15 different players scored for Claflin Saturday led by Shamarie McLeod who had 16 points. Jailen Williams added 15 points, five rebounds and six steals. Camden Easley had 10 points and four rebounds off the bench.

"We enjoyed the crowd and appreciated everyone who came out," Dunlap said.

The Panthers outscored Morris by 30 points in the paint and also scored 33 points off turnovers.

"We didn't play up to par in the first half," Dunlop said. "The second half, we played like the team we're trying to be, and hope to be moving forward."

Claflin is back in action Sunday with a road trip to Mars Hill while the Lady Panthers travel to face Paine College Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Other scores

N. Florida 72, SC State 66