Saint Augustine’s gets past Claflin
The Lady Panthers of Claflin University blew a 11-point fourth-quarter lead in falling to Saint Augustine’s University 63-61 on Wednesday at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena).
The loss kept Claflin winless on the season at 0-10 and 0-4 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The Lady Panthers will try to reach the win column on Saturday, when Shaw University comes to Orangeburg for another CIAA contest at 1:30 p.m.
Dashia Jackson led all Claflin scorers on Wednesday with 18 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field that also included five three-point baskets. Dionna Long posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Panthers. She also dished out five assists.
Shakarri Mack came off the bench to contribute eight points with six rebounds for Claflin.
SAU, now 5-5 on the season and 1-3 in league play, was led offensively by Kamya Renwicks with 18 points and Milequa Eason at 13 points.
The Lady Panthers started the second half of play with a 29-23 lead and finished the third quarter ahead at 51-41.
It was the fourth quarter where the Claflin offense hit a cold spell. After building a 57-46 lead with just under seven minutes remaining in the game, the Lady Falcons used a 15-4 run to rally and pull even at 61-61 at 2:06 left on a basket by Renwicks.
A layup by Eason with 39 seconds left giving the Lady Falcons a 63-61 lead proved to be the difference in the game. The Lady Panthers failed to tie the contest in the final seconds, missing two attempts from the field.
Claflin scored just 10 points in the fourth quarter and shot just 33.3 percent (4-for12) to finish the game shooting 36.4 percent (20-for-55). SAU ended the game, shooting 44.7 percent (21-for-47) from the floor.
The Lady Panthers knocked down six three-pointers compared to only two for SAU, but the Lady Falcons hit 19-of-28 free throw, while Claflin was 15-of-24.
Claflin captured its only lead of the opening quarter (11-10) at 1:33 mark on a three-pointer from Jackson. The lead lasted only a minute when Kaaliya Williams put SAU back on top at 12-11 with a jumper.
The first five minutes of the second quarter saw the two teams score a combined five points with Claflin scoring three which tied the contest at 14-14. The scoring would increase over the last five minutes as the Lady Panthers, led b giving the Lady Falcons a 63-61 lead y Jackson with a pair of three-pointers, outscored the Lady Falcons 15-9. The offensive surge provided Claflin a 29-23 halftime lead.
Jackson had 10 points in the first half including three three-point baskets.
Claflin men topple SAU
Junior guard Donnell Frayer, Jr. scored a career-best 26 points, with 21 coming in the first half, as Claflin University defeated Saint Augustine’s University 73-56 in a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex (Tullis Arena) on Wednesday night.
In winning for the third time over the last four games, Claflin improved its season worksheet to 5-7 overall and 2-2 in the CIAA. The Panthers will host Shaw University on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Frayer, Jr., who surpassed a previous career-high of 15 points scored against USC-Aiken earlier in the season, also connected on five three-pointers. He was 6-for-9 from the field and perfect at the free throw in nine attempts.
Letrell West and Brandon Davis followed Frayer, Jr. in the scoring column for Claflin with 14 points and 10 points, respectively. Rodney Prichard had a productive outing for the Panthers with seven points, nine rebounds and career-high 8 assists.
As a team, the Panthers had their best shooting performance of the season from three-point range, knocking down 12, bettering the mark of 10 against Savannah State. The Panthers nailed 23 free throws, topping a game total of 22 against Augusta University.
SAU, now 2-7 overall and 0-3, in the conference, was led in scoring by Aaron Johnson-Cash with 12 points and Jalen Gaddy at 11 points.
For the game, Claflin shot 41.3 percent (19-for-46) from the field to SAU's 39.2 percent (20-for-51).
Claflin took control of the game early, outscoring SAU 39-26 in the first half. In that period, the Panthers shot 45.8 percent (11-for-24) from the field including five three-pointers and a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe.
Frayer, Jr. and West combined for 30 of the Panthers 39 points in the half.
The Panthers expanded its halftime lead from 39-26 to 50-32 on a dunk by Russell Robinson, Jr. with 14:30 left in the game.
The Panthers pushed the margin to a 20-point when Davis completed a three-point play with 10:34 remaining, giving Claflin a 56-36 lead.
Over the next four minutes, the Flacons scored eight straight points to cut into the Panthers lead at 56-44 with under seven minutes left. A three-pointer and a layup from Richard Prichard halted SAU run and pushed the Panthers lead to 60-44 with just under 4/1-2 minutes left.
Claflin outscored SAU 13-8 the rest of the way.
USC Upstate gets
by SC State 73-70
Tommy Bruner had 19 points as South Carolina Upstate ended its seven-game road losing streak, narrowly defeating South Carolina State 73-70 on Wednesday night in Orangeburg.
Bryson Mozone had 15 points for South Carolina Upstate (3-8). Everette Hammond and Nevin Zink added 12 points apiece for the Spartans.
After a tight first 31 minutes in which neither team led by more than five points, the Bulldogs went up eight on a three-point play by Rayshawn Neal with 8:47 remaining. Upstate rallied with a 16-7 run over the next four minutes and took a 61-60 lead on a 3-pointer by Mozone at 4:45.
They built a five-point lead that was cut to one when Ian Kinard made a pair of free throws with 16 seconds to go. Upstate’s Bruner went to the line with 11 seconds left and made both tries to seal the win.
Damani Applewhite had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-6). Neal added 12 points and Tashombe Riley had 11 points and eight rebounds.
