Alabama A&M not underestimating Pough, SCSU

Maynor said his team will have a more healthy respect for his MEAC opponent as compared to Alcorn State with North Carolina Central. Maynor, who signed a four-year extrension back in April, expects another battle from a Buddy Pough-coached team.

The two head coaches have a history dating back to Maynor's time at Hampton University. His record is 2-3 all-time against Pough.

"They're going to be well-coached," he said. "They're going to be disciplined. They're going to fly around, especially that defense. They always have NFL prospects on that defense."

While Saturday's game is billed as the Louis Crews Classic, Maynor sees this contest as another "MEAC/SWAC Challenge." Alabama A&M is the defending SWAC champion, while S.C. State was picked to win the MEAC this season.

"They are from the MEAC and we are from the SWAC and it is an official game because they are keeping score," he said. "So, we've got to try to get those numbers back up a little bit for the SWAC."

Alabama A&M's offense returns preseason All-American selections quarterback Aqeel Glass, wide receiver Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim and offensive lineman Jonathan Williams.