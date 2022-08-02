Bulldogs to Cowboys: SC State students intern with Dallas esports group

Two South Carolina State University accounting students are interning this summer with Complexity, an esports organization with ties to the Dallas Cowboys.

Complexity Controller Nicole Thurman, an SC State alumna, recently launched the Accounting & Operations Internship Program with SC State students Alerra Wheeler and Trevon Jenkins in the first cohort of the internship program.

“It's important for students to have experiential learning opportunities to prepare them for the job market, so the College of Business continuously looks for internship opportunities through partnerships with business and industry,” said Dr. Barbara Adams, dean of the SC State College of Business and Information Systems. “This was a unique internship that was created by Nicole, an SC State alum, for accounting majors.

“We are grateful to her and Complexity for providing this opportunity to our students,” Adams said.

Thurman graduated from SC State in 2007 and has always sought to stay connected with her university. She worked with Adams and fellow Bulldog alumni Terrance Tucker to pick two of their best candidates for the hands-on experience with the esports organization’s business operations.

“Creating opportunities for students at my alma mater has been something I’ve always wanted to do ever since I’ve been in a position to be able to do so,” Thurman said in a Complexity news release. “Historically Black Colleges & Universities sometimes don’t get as many opportunities like this, so this was my way of ‘opening the door’ for students as someone ‘opened the door’ for me.

“Complexity has completely supported the creation of this internship program from start to finish, and creating this opportunity for students of color,” Thurman said. “This is something I don’t really see much of in the esports/gaming industry, and I’m super excited to see not only the program grow – but the students we bring on grow individually.”

Wheeler is a sophomore accounting major from Prince George’s County, Maryland. She is involved in the National Association of Black Accountants, Honors College, Campus Activity Board, and Beta Alpha Psi honor organization.

“I enjoy exploring new environments and traveling,” Wheeler said. “I am most excited about learning new perspectives in the accounting field, and being able to experience this opportunity.”

Trevon Jenkins is a senior accounting major from Charleston, South Carolina. He is a U.S. Army Bulldog Battalion ROTC Cadet, and his hobbies include playing video games.

“I am excited to meet new people at the office, hearing their backgrounds, and working for an esports company,” Jenkins said.

Established in 2003, Complexity is one of the country’s longest standing esports organizations. Over the past 18 years, Complexity has won over 140 championships in nearly 30 games. In 2017, founder and current CEO Jason Lake welcomed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and investor John Goff to the team’s ownership.

Thurman said her focus includes giving the students an opportunity to meet with staff of all of our departments -- partnerships, marketing, social, video and talent -- so they get an idea of how that team works and what interests them the most.

“Our mission statement here at Complexity is ‘putting people first’ and I want to make sure that my student mentees not only feel that way, but actively see that mission statement reinforced,” Thurman said. “Not only will they be able to get hands-on experience, they’ll also be able to form personal connections with our staff and departments and get advice from other talented individuals.”

Anyone interested in more information about the internship program may email InternProgram@complexity.gg.