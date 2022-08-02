Bulldogs report to camp

The South Carolina State University football team reported to preseason camp Tuesday in preparation for the 2022 season.

Buddy Pough, entering his 21st season at the helm of the South Carolina State program, will conduct the team's first practice on Wednesday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Pough, the winningest coach in school history with a record of 143-80 overall, has led the Bulldogs to eight Mid-Eastern Athletic Championship games during his tenure.

The Bulldogs, picked first in the MEAC Preseason Poll to capture the league crown for the second straight season, posted sixteen (16) Bulldogs on All MEAC Preseason Teams, including defensive end Jeblonski Green, Jr. being tabbed as Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

Green, one of the top pass rushers in the nation, led the country in tackles for loss with 19.5 in just nine games this past season.

SC State will look to build off a strong 2021 season after capturing their first Cricket Wireless Celebration Bowl HBCU National Championship with a 31-10 win over Jackson State in Atlanta, Ga.

Pough’s team returns nine starters on offense and nine on defense this season.

The Bulldogs in week one will conduct their preseason practice during morning sessions at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, with helmets; on Friday Aug, 5, with helmets and shells; and Saturday, Aug. 6, with helmets and shells, at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium/Willie Jeffries Field.

Practices are free and open to the public. Visitors may enter Oliver. C. Dawson Stadium on the visitor's side and may sit in the stands to view practice. No spectators or fans are allowed on the field during practice.

The Bulldogs open their season on road against FBS foe Central Florida Thursday Sept. 1, at 7 p.m., in Orlando, Florida.

Season tickets for South Carolina State's five-game home schedule remain available. Reserved seating is available today and may be purchased by contacting the SC State Ticket Office by phone at 803-536-8579 or online at www.scsuathletics.com.