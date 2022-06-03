‘Bulldogs on the Run’ supports scholarships

Todd Caldwell is using his love for running to help students at his alma mater reach the finish line.

The South Carolina State University alumnus has joined with fellow grads to create Bulldogs on the Run, a nonprofit organization that coordinates a 5K race and 1-mile run to support scholarships at the university. The effort got underway in 2019 when Caldwell was approached to start a Bulldog-related running event.

“I was skeptical to accept the challenge because I know the difficulty of organizing a new event and was unsure if my schedule would allow for me to serve,” he said. “After recruiting fellow alums of SCSU, we decided to create a nonprofit organization called, Bulldogs on the Run.”

The organization’s mission is threefold:

Provide financial assistance to students attending SCSU.

Promote health and fitness.

Build the economy, advertise and promote growth in Orangeburg.

“We felt a fitness-oriented event would offer a different method for individuals to offer support to the school while providing a positive and exciting twist to the act of giving,” Caldwell said.

The Bulldogs on the Run 5K & BARK coincides with SC State’s annual Homecoming to connect with diverse affinity groups who might attend, including alumni, community members, business professionals and elected officials, as well as students and their families. The inaugural race in 2019 brought 350 participants and raised enough in contributions and sponsorships to support $1,000 scholarships for two SC State students.

This year, the second Bulldogs on the Run 5K & BARK will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15. Registration for the race is underway at bulldogsontherun.org, and organizers are actively seeking sponsors.

Caldwell said scholarships are allocated for students in their junior or senior years and whose career plans are to pursue an area of health sciences, health education, health promotion, or physical education.

The Bulldogs on the Run team also includes alumni Jerry Bentley, Carolyn Cannon, Pamela Dawson, Brenna Graham, Ashley Grant, Sam Hinton, Cyntrina Montgomery, and Dana Smith. Caldwell said they understand the need to stay persistent through the establishment of a new venture.

“My matriculation at SCSU taught me tenacity, which sums up what has aided me most in my journey as race director for Bulldogs on the Run,” Caldwell said. “As students at SCSU, we were all taught to never give up and keep trying.”

Caldwell received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from SC State in 1996. He went on to complete a master of business administration from Webster University in 2002.

He is owner and principal photographer of MoSeawell Photography LLC. He also serves as a high school basketball referee and remains active with the Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina State University National Alumni Association.

“The best advice I can give to current students and young alumni is to one, stay true to your passion in life; two, stay true to giving back to South Carolina State University; and three, remember the positivity we plant today will bloom better for others tomorrow,” Caldwell said.

For more information about the Bulldogs on the Run 5K & BARK and the non-profit organization, visit bulldogsontherun.org.

