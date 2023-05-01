South Carolina State men's and women's tennis teams each earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament after winning the MEAC championship Saturday.

The men's team will once again travel to Columbia to face the No. 9 overall seed South Carolina. The Bulldogs met the Gamecocks in the first round last year with USC taking a 4-0 victory.

SC State advanced to the NCAA tournament after defeating North Carolina Central 4-0 Saturday in Cary, NC. Pedro Sasso was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

South Carolina enters the tournament after falling 4-2 to Texas A&M in the SEC Quarterfinals. The Gamecocks have an overall record of 19-6.

It is the Bulldog's 16th overall appearance in the NCAA Tournament. SC State has never won a first-round match.

The SC State women's team will travel to Raleigh to face No. 3 overall seed North Carolina State. The Lady Bulldogs face North Carolina in the first round last year, falling to the Tar Heels 4-0.

South Carolina State advanced to the NCAA tournament after defeating Delaware State 4-0 Saturday in Cary, NC. Sofiya Chursina was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

NC State enters the tournament after defeating previously No. 1 ranked North Carolina for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship. The Wolfpack are 23-4 overall and 12-1 at home this season.

South Carolina State's women's team will face N.C. State Friday, May 5.