Buckeyes make corrections, look ahead after rare home loss

Perennial powerhouse Ohio State is not accustomed to losing games during the regular season. The Buckeyes especially aren't used to losing in September to two-touchdown underdogs, which happened last week.

So how will the Buckeyes, who dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 in the AP Top 25, respond?

"I know no one is used to losing or anything like that but, you know, we've just got to move on, make corrections," coach Ryan Day said Tuesday. "The sun came up, and we're going to go from there. It's nothing that different guys haven't felt before. They've lost games before."

But not too often around here.

Before major defensive lapses led to Saturday's strange 35-28 loss to Oregon, Ohio State hadn't let a regular-season game slip away since 2018, and hadn't lost one at home since 2017.

Day says much can be learned from the setback about players, as well as about the team's supporters, some of whom are quick to get surly when the Buckeyes fail.

"You find out a lot about a lot of people when adversity hits," he said. "You find out about their true character."