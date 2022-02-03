Bruins stay on top of Class AAA

Orangeburg-Wilkinson continues to hold on to the top spot in Class AAA in the latest SC Basketball Coaches Association Top 10.

The Bruins are currently on a 19-game win streak after defeating Swansea 60-39 Tuesday. Orangeburg-Wilkinson will face Strom Thurmond at home Friday before closing out the region schedule with games against Fox Creek (Feb. 7) and Brookland-Cayce (Feb. 9).

B-C is currently ranked sixth in the latest Class AAA poll, and are one game behind the Bruins in the loss column.

The Bruinettes also remain ranked this week as they are seventh in Class AAA. Orangeburg-Wilkinson is currently unbeaten in region play (7-0) and one game ahead of Strom Thurmond in the loss column. With a win Friday of the Lady Rebels, O-W should be able to wrap up another region championship.

The Denmark-Olar is currently ranked No. 3 in the Class A poll. Since dropping three straight games at a tournament in November, the Lady Vikings have built a 16-game winning streak including going 10-0 in region play. Denmark-Olar is doing it with defense as they have allowed an average of eight points over their last three wins.

Denmark-Olar’s boys are ranked fifth in Class A with a 15-5 record and 9-1 in region play. The Vikings, led by Zachary Davis, have scored 100-plus points in five straight games. They are scheduled to finish the week with Hunter-Kinard-Tyler before facing Calhoun County Feb. 8.

The Saints currently lead the region with a 9-0 record, and hold a 56-54 win over Denmark-Olar. Calhoun County is ranked No. 2 in the current Class A poll and close the week against Blackville-Hilda.

