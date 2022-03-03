Bruins look to make another memory

Orangeburg-Wilkinson senior Jordan Simpson was asked Tuesday during a press conference if he could describe his favorite memory from this season.

“Last night,” Simpson said with a smile.

The night before, Simpson and the Bruins defeated Oceanside Collegiate 52-40 to advance to the Class AAA state championship game Friday against Blue Ridge.

“Mentally, this team is pretty tough,” Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Willie Thomas said following Monday’s victory. “To me, it means more to the kids. I’ve been involved with this so many times, and I told them it will be something they will talk about for the rest of their lives.”

With Monday’s win, Thomas has now coached four separate schools to the SC High School League finals. He has previously won championships with Bethune-Bowman and Holly Hill-Roberts.

“To win a trophy is nothing,” Thomas said. “Winning a state championship, or just participating, is something they will share with their kids.”

Thomas said Monday that his team is representing not only Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, but the Orangeburg community as a whole.

“Sometimes, I don’t think these guys understand the impact they have on the community. I hope they are finding out now,” Thomas said. “This town has something to brag about. It’s been a long time, and I hope (our winning) can heal us. We’ve had some negative things happen, but this championship can heal us. I hope our fans will get out and support us.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s most recent boys basketball championship. Head coach Artie Knight led the Bruins to a win over Eau Claire High School in the Class AAAA title game.

Now, this year’s Bruins are looking to make history of their own.

“This senior class has been with me for three years,” Thomas said. “When you have a group that stays together (the way they have), they become stronger, tougher. It makes them hard to beat. When they come together the way they did Monday night, they are hard to beat.”

This year’s Bruins have relied on pressure defense and a balanced scoring attack led by Simpson. The senior averages nearly 18 points per game while Horace Jacques is averaging 11 points. Brykel Washington and O’quandre Sanders are each averaging over eight. Washington led the Bruins Monday with 13 points.

“It’s about having really good kids who believe in what you’re doing,” Thomas said. “They buy in. Some people think you have to have great players, but it’s about having good players with good positive attitudes. That’s what we’re surrounded by. I have really enjoyed coaching these guys.”

Blue Ridge is led by senior Justin Bailey who is averaging nearly 30 points per game. He also averages nearly 13 rebounds from his guard position. Bailey led the Fighting Tigers with 38 points, including 19 in the fourth quarter, as Blue Ridge defeated Keenan 52-45 in the Upper State final.

“I watched a little clip of them (from the Upper State final),” Thomas said. “When you have a player scoring 30-plus points per game, you got an issue. There’s some things we have to change in order to prepare, but we’re not going to change a lot. We’ll keep doing what we’re doing and just try to get better. Hopefully that’s enough to hold (Justin) down to 25 points.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will face Blue Ridge in the Class AAA state final Friday at the USC-Aiken Convocation Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

