Bruins get Homecoming victory
Bruins get Homecoming victory

Joqwan Guinyard had two touchdowns while Isaiah Tyler added another in Orangeburg-Wilkinson's 27-8 Homecoming victory over Swansea Friday night.

The Bruins improve to 1-1 in region play and will travel to face region-foe Strom Thurmond next Friday. 

Calhoun County 30, Ridge Spring-Monetta 28 OT

Justen Brunson caught two touchdowns to help lead Calhoun County to a 30-28 overtime victory over Ridge Spring-Monetta Friday.

Ahmir Smith and Russell Brunson each added rushing touchdowns in the victory.

With the win, Calhoun County, Ridge Spring-Monetta and Denmark-Olar are in a three-way tie for first in Class A Region 3.

Denmark-Olar 50, Wagener-Salley 42

T.J. Williams rushed for three touchdowns to lead the Vikings to a 50-42 victory over Wagener-Salley Friday night.

Keithan Washington added two rushing touchdowns and threw for a third. Da'quez Dowling caught a touchdown pass.

On defense, Xavier Oliver sealed the victory with an interception return for touchdown.

Denmark-Olar is back in action next week against Williston-Elko.

Philip Simmons 38, Lake Marion 12

Navian Hilliard completed 6-of-14 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the Gators loss to Phillip Simmons Friday.

Keith McKune led the defense with four tackles and an interception. 

The Gators will be at home Friday against Timberland.

Wade Hampton 26, Edisto 7

Edisto was down seven players as they traveled to face Wade Hampton Friday night. The Cougar defense allowed just three points in the second half.

Nigel Bradley led Edisto with 92 yards rushing.

On defense, Qumar Felder had 10 tackles including three tackles for loss while Jayvon Tatum added 10 tackles and a sack. Dylan Williams forced a fumble that was recovered by Tyler Rickenbacker.

Edisto will travel to face Kingstree in a non-region matchup next Friday.

St. John's Academy 22, Calhoun Academy 18

Calhoun Academy suffered its first loss of the season in a non-region matchup against St. John's Academy Friday.

Matt Layton led the Cavaliers with 99 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Andrew Tucker rushed for 53 yards and Kade Strickland added 48 yards on the ground.

Layton had 10 tackles to lead the Calhoun Academy defense. Cale Quattlebaum, Hunter Summers and Cade Carson each added four tackles. Carson and Mason Polin each had interceptions while Strickland added a sack.

The Cavaliers will be in non-region play again next week when they play host to Colleton Prep.

Andrew Jackson Academy 60, Patrick Henry 18

Carson Cone rushed for 154 yards and four touchdowns to lead Andrew Jackson Academy to a 60-18 victory over Patrick Henry.

Jonathan Schaffer added 109 yards rushing and a touchdown while Calin Brunson completed 5-of-6 passes for 118 yards and two scores.

Schaffer and Reese Donahue each had touchdown catches.

On defense, Cone led the way with nine tackles including two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Hilton Head Prep 26, Orangeburg Prep 0

McCullough Mims led the Indians with 53 yards rushing on eight carries in the Indians 26-0 loss to Hilton Head Prep.

Jay Plummer and Mikey Templeton each had 10 tackles to lead OP on defense. Seth Robinson added nine tackles while Brayden Gramling and Emery Myers each added seven tackles.

Orangeburg Prep travels to face Beaufort Academy next Friday.

Holly Hill Academy 70, Conway Christian 16

Jacob Rogers completed 7-of-10 passes for 151 yards and four touchdowns to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 70-16 win over Conway Christian.

Lucas Carroway led the Raiders with three catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Perrin Breland and Marion Breland each added touchdown catches.

Tyler Wright rushed three times for 106 yards and had a kick off return for touchdown. Marion Breland rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns and Ax Wolpert added a rushing touchdown.

On defense, the Raiders were led by Davin Walling and and Ashton Soles who each had six tackles. Walling added three sacks. Mason Rudd and Wright each had five tackles and two sacks, Kanyon Hitzler blocked a punt and Wolpert added three tackles and fumble recovery.

Holly Hill Academy travels to Charleston Collegiate next Friday.

Blackville-Hilda 60, H-K-T/North 0

Dorchester Academy 40, Greenwood Christian 20

S.C. Prep Football Scoreboard

A.C. Flora 39, Richland Northeast 3

Abbeville 48, Liberty 0

Aiken 13, Midland Valley 12

Andrew Jackson 52, North Central 7

Andrew Jackson Academy 60, Patrick Henry Academy 18

Augusta Christian, Ga. 34, Pinewood Prep 13

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 40, Branchville 7

Beaufort 16, James Island 0

Berkeley 28, Wando 21

Blackville-Hilda 60, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0

Camden 40, Marlboro County 20

Cane Bay 35, Stratford 28

Carolina Forest 27, Conway 7

Chapman 52, Emerald 3

Cheraw 16, Central 6

Chester 31, Fairfield Central 0

Christ Church Episcopal 53, West Oak 0

Clinton 47, Broome 14

Clover 44, Fort Mill 7

Crestwood 40, Lakewood 14

D.W. Daniel 56, Pendleton 0

Dillon 55, Aynor 6

Dutch Fork 69, Chapin 21

Fort Dorchester 38, Goose Creek 34

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 50, Newberry Academy 14

Gaffney 42, Dorman 35

Gilbert 42, Fox Creek 13

Gray Collegiate Academy 50, Columbia 0

Greer 24, Belton-Honea Path 14

Hammond 48, First Baptist 0

Hanahan 42, Battery Creek 14

Hilton Head Christian Academy 41, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 8

Hilton Head Island 34, Colleton County 6

Hilton Head Prep 26, Orangeburg Prep 0

Irmo 48, Dreher 0

John Paul II 56, Northwood Academy 0

Landrum 37, Blacksburg 7

Lee Central 38, Latta 6

Lexington 31, White Knoll 13

Lower Richland 35, Mid-Carolina 0

May River 30, Bluffton 3

Myrtle Beach 47, Hartsville 14

Nation Ford 56, Boiling Springs 27

North Augusta 50, Airport 10

North Myrtle Beach 60, Darlington 0

Northwestern 28, Blythewood 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 27, Swansea 8

Philip Simmons 38, Lake Marion 12

Silver Bluff 62, Pelion 7

Socastee 24, St. James 3

South Florence 38, Wilson 7

South Pointe 51, Lancaster 13

Spartanburg 65, Wade Hampton (G) 19

Spring Valley 30, Ridge View 27

St. Joseph 14, Chesnee 7

Strom Thurmond 17, Brookland-Cayce 7

Summerville 63, R.B. Stall 12

Summerville Faith Christian 56, Cathedral Academy 12

T.L. Hanna 43, Mauldin 22

Thomas Heyward Academy 32, Colleton Prep 7

Thomas Sumter Academy 47, Beaufort Academy 13

Trinity Byrnes School 29, Porter-Gaud 21

Wade Hampton (H) 26, Edisto 7

West Ashley 41, Ashley Ridge 7

Westwood 40, Lugoff-Elgin 28

Williamsburg Academy 31, Dillon Christian 6

Wilson Hall 47, Ben Lippen 34

Woodruff 63, Union County 49

Wren 34, Seneca 21

York Comprehensive 19, Catawba Ridge 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Camden vs. Manning, ccd.

Crestwood vs. Marlboro County, ccd.

Eau Claire vs. Batesburg-Leesville, ccd.

Fairfield Central vs. Lower Richland, ccd.

Great Falls vs. C.A. Johnson, ccd.

Laurence Manning Academy vs. Cardinal Newman, ccd.

