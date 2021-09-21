Bruinettes, Gilbert to face off — again

“The next game is going to be different,” Wright said. “We have to learn to show up for every match. It’s not like they’re not capable of playing (at Gilbert’s level), they were just rattled Monday. (Gilbert) had so much confidence from the start and we just coward away.”

Down 2-0, Orangeburg-Wilkinson grabbed an early 6-3 lead in the third game. As Gilbert came back, both teams traded shots until the Lady Indians took a lead late. Despite being down five points, O-W continued to battle and finally lost when a ball hit the ceiling and took a bad bounce back on to the Bruinettes' side of the court.

“I feel like if we could have taken that last game, could have had a chance,” Wright said. “We were starting to play better and I think we could have continued that momentum.”

Despite the loss, Wright was highly complimentary of hitter Stephany Brailey. She said the senior was one of the few players that showed up against Gilbert. Brailey led the Bruinettes in kills after coming back from an injury that had her sidelined for the first half of the season.

O-W was scheduled to face Brookland-Cayce Tuesday and will have a day of practice Wednesday before the rematch with the Lady Indians. Wright said she will try talking with her team in order to get them to settle down and focus on the upcoming match.