 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bruinettes even things up with Gilbert
0 comments
editor's pick

Bruinettes even things up with Gilbert

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bruinettes down Gilbert

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s Siri Davis sets a pass against Gilbert Thursday. The Bruinettes pulled even in Region V with a 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14) victory over the Lady Indians.

 Travis Boland, T&D

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruinettes pulled even in Region 5-AAA with a 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14) victory over the Gilbert Lady Indians on Thursday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News