Bruinettes even things up with Gilbert

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruinettes pulled even in Region 5-AAA with a 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14) victory over the Gilbert Lady Indians on Thursday.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruinettes pulled even in Region 5-AAA with a 3-1 (23-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-14) victory over the Gilbert Lady Indians on Thursday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ridge Spring-Monetta 62, Denmark-Olar 58
Don-Tariq Nash Perkins’ 23-yard field goal with three seconds left in the game secured the Orangeburg-Wilkinson Bruins' first win of the 2021 …
After missing the last two weeks, Edisto's football team traveled to Columbia Saturday to face Dreher at Memorial Stadium.
HARTSVILLE -- Coker University has tabbed Marty Kinard as its next head softball coach, Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr…
After an 0-3 start, Orangeburg-Wilkinson head football coach Kevin Crosby said his team used its bye week to get back to the fundamentals.
Calhoun Academy (3-0, 2-0) has already matched its win total from a year ago and can clinch a playoff spot Friday night with a win over The Ki…
Dorchester Academy falls to St. John's Christian
A furious fourth-quarter comeback came up short for South Carolina State Saturday night at New Mexico State.
Despite missing the first three weeks of the season, Blackville-Hilda has raced to a 2-0 record since returning to the field.
It should be a playoff-like atmosphere Friday night when Holly Hill Academy (4-0, 1-0) plays host to Clarendon Hall (4-0, 1-0).
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.