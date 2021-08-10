Bridgeman tied for second at U.S. Amateur

CLEMSON —Clemson senior All-American Jacob Bridgeman was tied for second through seven holes when play at the United States Amateur at Oakmont Golf Club was halted due to darkness at 8:00 p.m Tuesday evening. Only half of the field of 312 golfers finished their second round, as play was suspended for over three hours during the afternoon due to storms. Those 156 golfers with holes to play will begin play at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bridgeman, who was the first round leader after shooting a 63 on Monday, was to begin his second round of the stroke play qualifier at 2:00 p.m., but thunderstorms stopped play at 1:35 p.m. The ACC Scholar Athlete the Year for Men’s golf did not get back on the course until around 6 p.m. He played those seven holes at even par, as he made bogey on the par four first hole, but made birdie on the par four fifth hole.

Mark Goertz of West Virginia has the lead at nine-under-par. He is three-under-par for 12 holes at Oakmont heading into play on Wednesday morning. Brian Ma, a sophomore on the Harvard golf team, is tied with Bridgeman at -7. He is two-under-par for his four holes on Oakmont so far in his second round.

Every player in the field has completed at least four holes.