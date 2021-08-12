Bridgeman, Jin tied through 17 holes as darkness halts play at US Amateur

CLEMSON —Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman and Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin are tied through 17 holes of their second-round match at the United States Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. The two All-Americans will resume play in the morning with both hitting their second shots on the 484-yard par four 18th hole.

If the match remains tied they will go extra holes and return to the first hole, which Bridgeman won earlier in the match. When play was halted Bridgeman was in the fairway 170 yards from the hole and Jin was in a bunker 180 yards from the hole.

Bridgeman was 1-up after nine holes thanks to victories on the 288-yard par three eighth, and the par-four 477-yard ninth. He had won the exact same holes in his first round victory over Jonathan Griz.

Bridgeman took a 1-up lead again by winning the 16th hole, a 231-yard par three. It was the third win on a par three hole for Bridgeman in the match. But Jin came right back and won the 17th hole, a short par four, with a birdie. Bridgeman has won five holes, all with pars, and Jin has won five in the competitive match that has included seven tied holes. For the first two matches covering 35 holes, Bridgeman has won 10 holes, all with pars on the difficult Oakmont Course.