Bridgeman, Jin tied through 17 holes as darkness halts play at US Amateur

CLEMSON —Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman and Oklahoma State’s Bo Jin are tied through 17 holes of their second-round match at the United States Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. The two All-Americans will resume play in the morning with both hitting their second shots on the 484-yard par four 18th hole.
If the match remains tied they will go extra holes and return to the first hole, which Bridgeman won earlier in the match. When play was halted Bridgeman was in the fairway 170 yards from the hole and Jin was in a bunker 180 yards from the hole.
Bridgeman was 1-up after nine holes thanks to victories on the 288-yard par three eighth, and the par-four 477-yard ninth. He had won the exact same holes in his first round victory over Jonathan Griz.
Bridgeman took a 1-up lead again by winning the 16th hole, a 231-yard par three. It was the third win on a par three hole for Bridgeman in the match. But Jin came right back and won the 17th hole, a short par four, with a birdie. Bridgeman has won five holes, all with pars, and Jin has won five in the competitive match that has included seven tied holes. For the first two matches covering 35 holes, Bridgeman has won 10 holes, all with pars on the difficult Oakmont Course.
The winner of the Bridgeman-Jin match will face North Carolina junior Austin Greaser in the round of 16. Greaser finished in a tie for fifth at the ACC Tournament in April with Bridgeman at 206 for the 54 holes of stroke play.
Bridgeman defeated Griz of Hilton Head, SC 1-up on Thursday morning to advance to the second round of the United States Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa.
Bridgeman, seeded eighth in the match play bracket, and Griz, seeded 57th, were tied after 13 holes when darkness suspended play on Wednesday evening. The two players returned to the course at 7:30 a.m. to play the final five holes. They tied holes 14-17, then Bridgeman won the par-four 18th with a par.
Griz is a 17-year-old high school student who has committed to Alabama. He won the South Carolina Amateur in 2020 at the age of 16, the youngest golfer to win that tournament.
Bridgeman won the 18th when he got up-and-down out of a greenside bunker to make par. “We both hit our drives into the rough,” said Bridgeman, who will be a senior at Clemson this year. “He hit his second shot to the false front and the ball rolled about 35 yards off the green. He hit his chip to 10 feet and I hit my bunker shot to five feet.” Griz missed his 10-footer for par then Bridgeman won the match by making the five footer.
It marked the second time this year Bridgeman has won an important match on the 18th hole. At the ACC Tournament in April in Atlanta he won the 18th hole to gain a 1-up victory over John Pak of Florida State, the number-one ranked player in the nation and winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award.