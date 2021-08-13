Bridgeman advances to final 16 of U.S. Amateur

CLEMSON — Clemson All-American Jacob Bridgeman made a birdie on the 18th hole early Friday morning to defeat Oklahoma State All-American Bo Jin 1-up in the second round of the United States Amateur Golf Tournament at famed Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa.

Bridgeman now advances to the final 16 to face North Carolina junior Austin Greaser later on Friday.

Bridgeman is the 14th Clemson player to advance to the round of 16 at the US Amateur, the first to do it since Doc Redman won the tournament in 2017.

It was the second consecutive match that Bridgeman won the 18th hole to win 1-up. It is the third time he has done it this year, as he defeated Florida State’s John Pak, the number-one player in the nation, with a win on the 18th at the ACC Tournament Championship match.

Bridgeman is now 5-0 in match play this year, 2-0 at the ACC Tournament, 1-0 in the Palmer Cup and 2-0 at the US Amateur.

It was the second time this year that Jin has lost to a Clemson golfer. In late May, Turk Pettit defeated Jin by one shot to win the NCAA Championship.