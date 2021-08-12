Bridgeman advances at U.S. Amateur

CLEMSON — Jacob Bridgeman defeated Jonathan Griz of Hilton Head, SC 1-up on Thursday morning to advance to the second round of the United States Amateur at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. Bridgeman now faces Bo Jin of Oklahoma State at 1:50 p.m.

Bridgeman, seeded eighth in the match play bracket, and Griz, seeded 57th, were tied after 13 holes when darkness suspended play on Wednesday evening. The two players returned to the course at 7:30 a.m. to play the final five holes. They tied holes 14-17, then Bridgeman won the par-four 18th with a par.

Griz is a 17-year-old high school student who has committed to Alabama. He won the South Carolina Amateur in 2020 at the age of 16, the youngest golfer to win that tournament.

Bridgeman won the 18th when he got up-and-down out of a greenside bunker to make par. “We both hit our drives into the rough,” said Bridgeman, who will be a senior at Clemson this year. “He hit his second shot to the false front and the ball rolled about 35 yards off the green. He hit his chip to 10 feet and I hit my bunker shot to five feet.” Griz missed his 10-footer for par then Bridgeman won the match by making the five footer.