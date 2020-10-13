Braves open NLCS with win

ARLINGTON, Texas — Atlanta Braves fans were still doing tomahawk-chop chants as they filed out of the stadium, real people who replaced the cardboard cutouts players got so accustomed to this season.
One game, but a big boost for the Braves in their first National League Championship Series since 2001.
Austin Riley led off the ninth inning with a tiebreaking homer that sparked a four-run rally Monday night for a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first major league game this season with fans allowed to attend.
"It was awesome — fun to play in front of fans again," Braves slugger Freddie Freeman said. "11,000 people, really felt like 50,000 to us because we haven't had any all year."
Riley greeted reliever Blake Treinen with a 448-foot drive to left-center, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead and generating a familiar noise in the ballpark that only got louder.
"I didn't feel my legs when I was running around the bases, so it was a good feeling," said the 23-year-old Riley, left off the postseason roster last year.
And the Braves weren't done.
Ronald Acuña Jr. followed with a double and scored on a single by Marcell Ozuna that chased Treinen. Ozzie Albies added a two-run homer off Jake McGee.
"It's what these guys do. I've said we're like an NBA game, you don't want to leave because a lot of things don't happen until the last third," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "These guys never quit, they keep grinding at-bats and doing their thing, and it's a pretty neat trait for a ballclub to have."
Riley became the youngest player with a go-ahead homer in the ninth inning of a postseason game or later since Braves star Chipper Jones in 1995.
"That's a pretty good 9-hole hitter we've got," Freeman said. "We believe in every single guy, and Austin was the guy tonight."
In a matchup of teams that ranked 1-2 in the majors for runs and homers, and in the first NLCS opener since 2007 with both teams undefeated in the postseason, the Braves delivered another impressive pitching performance even without a shutout.
Max Fried struck out nine over six sharp innings, Will Smith worked a perfect eighth for the win and Mark Melancon closed it out. Atlanta, which threw four shutouts in its first five playoff games against Cincinnati and Miami, has allowed a total of six runs while going 6-0 this postseason.
Los Angeles had won nine straight going back to the regular season.
Two years ago, Fried pitched in relief for the Braves in every game of the Division Series as they lost to the Dodgers in four.
The left-hander was born in Santa Monica, went to high school in Los Angeles and was the seventh overall draft pick by the San Diego Padres in 2012, two years before he got traded to Atlanta.
"There was a lot of energy from both sides," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Walker matched that intensity. You've just got to give credit to Fried cause he pitched a heck of a ballgame."
