Braves open NLCS with win

Riley became the youngest player with a go-ahead homer in the ninth inning of a postseason game or later since Braves star Chipper Jones in 1995.

"That's a pretty good 9-hole hitter we've got," Freeman said. "We believe in every single guy, and Austin was the guy tonight."

In a matchup of teams that ranked 1-2 in the majors for runs and homers, and in the first NLCS opener since 2007 with both teams undefeated in the postseason, the Braves delivered another impressive pitching performance even without a shutout.

Max Fried struck out nine over six sharp innings, Will Smith worked a perfect eighth for the win and Mark Melancon closed it out. Atlanta, which threw four shutouts in its first five playoff games against Cincinnati and Miami, has allowed a total of six runs while going 6-0 this postseason.

Los Angeles had won nine straight going back to the regular season.

Two years ago, Fried pitched in relief for the Braves in every game of the Division Series as they lost to the Dodgers in four.

The left-hander was born in Santa Monica, went to high school in Los Angeles and was the seventh overall draft pick by the San Diego Padres in 2012, two years before he got traded to Atlanta.

"There was a lot of energy from both sides," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "Walker matched that intensity. You've just got to give credit to Fried cause he pitched a heck of a ballgame."

