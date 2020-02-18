Braves' Markakis: Everyone on Astros 'deserves a beating'

Players were not disciplined and their 2017 World Series title remained intact.

Dozens of big leaguers have criticized the penalties as being too lax, including Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, NL MVP Cody Bellinger and Dodgers teammate Josh Turner, and All-Star pitchers Yu Darvish of the Cubs and Trevor Bauer of the Reds.

"It angers you, especially from a guy who played the game the right way his whole career," said the 36-year-old Markakis, a 14-season big league veteran. "No short cuts. I know how hard it is to prepare for this game. To see something like that, it's damaging to baseball."

"I know we're all competitors. We're out to compete, but there are right ways to do it and wrong ways to do it," he said. "I 100% disagree the way with the way they did it. A lot of people were hurt by it. Everything has been handled the wrong way."

Markakis said the Astros' actions were clearly wrong.

"You got two guys sitting at home, kind of getting a little leeway but they're out of the game right now," he said of Hinch and Luhnow. "Then you got the players who did it who are scot-free. I know there's a lot of political stuff behind it but it's wrong. You don't want to see that."