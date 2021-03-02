Braves' Freeman celebrates his new baby 'twins with a twist'

Freddie and Chelsea stayed with their new surrogate plan and made preparations for two babies in their home.

"It's everything you could want and more," he said. "It's such a crazy situation to try and wrap your mind around it, but when you're in it and both boys are here it's like the best thing that could have happened."

While his wife is home with the babies, Freeman and several family members, including his father and grandfather, have Charlie in North Port, Florida for spring training. He said being away from his babies and wife will make this "probably the hardest spring for me."

It's a small price to pay for realizing his dream of having a big family and seeing Chelsea give birth to her second child.

"Infertility is something people don't really talk about," he said. "We struggled with it for multiple years, especially when having Charlie happened so easily and so fast and then it doesn't happen. It takes a toll on Chelsea and it took a toll on me. ... I could try to be as comforting as possible, but it was definitely one of the toughest situations I've faced in my life, to try and comfort my wife through such an emotional rollercoaster ride she was on."

Freeman knows other couples have endured similar pain.