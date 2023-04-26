ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies wonders sometimes if Charlie Morton is getting better the older he gets.

"There's only one Charlie, and that's him," Albies said. "He's the best. He goes out there and competes every day. I like what he does for our team."

Morton pitched seven strong innings, Albies homered twice and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Tuesday night.

One night after Spencer Strider took a no-hitter into the eighth in an 11-0 victory, the 39-year-old Morton (3-2) allowed three hits and one run with two walks and a season-high nine strikeouts. He retired 13 of 14 batters before Jon Berti singled with two outs in the seventh. Morton threw a season-high 108 pitches, 66 for strikes, and lowered his ERA to 2.76.

His performance was the third straight dominant outing by an Atlanta starter, following Max Fried and Strider.

"For me as a baseball fan, I like watching that and as a teammate and friend I like watching that, pulling for guys and seeing guys develop at the big-league level and have success at the big-league level," Morton said. "I want to be a part of a good pitching staff."

The five-time defending NL East champion Braves have won 10 of 12 against Miami, which got an inside-the-park homer from Yuli Gurriel in the ninth off Jesse Chavez. Gurriel scored on a head-first slide. Left fielder Kevin Pillar crashed into the left-field wall trying to make the play, was checked by a trainer and stayed in the game.

Chavez struck out Jorge Soler to end the game with runners on first and second.

Albies' first homer made it 5-1 in the sixth off Andrew Nardi. Eddie Rosario and Albies hit back-to-back long balls in the eighth off Tanner Scott, the sixth Miami pitcher. Albies, a switch-hitter, batted from the right side both times he connected. It was Albies' eighth career multi-homer game and his first since June 30, 2021 against the New York Mets.

"I'm just going up there competing against the pitcher and putting the barrel on the ball," Albies said. "That's what I'm doing."