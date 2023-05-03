MIAMI — Bryce Elder outpitched NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara by throwing seven innings of three-hit ball and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Ozzie Albies homered and doubled, while Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled, drove in a run and stole his NL-leading 14th base for the Braves. Acuña played a day after sustaining a bruised left shoulder when he was plunked by a 93 mph fastball in the second game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets.

Elder (3-0) struck out six and benefitted from a sinker to induce 10 groundouts in his longest start of the season.

"I thought it was pretty good," Elder said of his start. "My misses, even the ones that were a full 58 feet, were down and that's where I shoot to miss. I was pleased with it."

Elder allowed only one Miami runner reach scoring position after he balked Jon Berti to second with one out in the third. But Elder struck out Jazz Chisholm Jr. and retired Jorge Soler on a pop out to end the early threat.

"The movement on that sinker was just crazy," Braves manager Brian Snitker said. "And he's efficient, put the ball on the ground. After (Monday) and all the guys that we had to use for the doubleheader, that was big."

Alcantara (1-3) has a 7.40 ERA and lost three of his four starts since throwing a complete game shutout against Minnesota on April 4.

The Braves chased Alcantara after five innings and 103 pitches. Alcantara gave up three runs, six hits, walked three, struck out five and hit two batters.

"He just struggled putting guys away," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "A lot of foul balls and deep counts got his pitch count up. That's why he went five."

Albies gave the Braves an early lead with his solo shot in the second. He drove Alcantara's fastball over the wall in right for his eighth homer.

Atlanta loaded the bases with no out in the third before Eddie Rosario grounded into a double play that scored Matt Olson from third.

Rosario's two-out RBI single in the fifth made it 3-0.

Acuña hit a sacrifice fly and Austin Riley and Sean Murphy had consecutive walks with the bases loaded against Miami reliever Johan Quezada in the eight to pad Atlanta's lead.

Kirby Yates and Joe Jimenez followed Elder and each pitched one inning.