BRAVES BASEBALL: Bauer leads Reds' rotation against Braves' lineup

Freeman is especially excited to be healthy for the postseason. An elbow injury hurt his swing in last year's NL Division Series loss to St. Louis.

After recovering from a serious case of COVID-19 that left him battling high temperatures immediately before the delayed start of this season, Freeman hit .341 with 13 homers and 53 RBIs.

After manager Brian Snitker moved Freeman to the No. 2 spot in the lineup, behind Acuña and ahead of Ozuna, the offense gained momentum.

The Braves scored 348 runs, only one behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most in the majors. They also finished second to the Dodgers with 103 home runs.

"This offense from top to bottom, it's just incredibly tough to navigate," Freeman said. "They're going to have to be on their A-game with each single pitch to each hitter because each hitter can take you deep and we can beat you in so many different ways."

The Reds ranked seventh in the majors with their 3.84 ERA.

Bauer is a Cy Young Award candidate after leading the National League with a 1.73 ERA, two shutouts and .159 opponents batting average. He ranked second in strikeouts and was named the NL pitcher of the month for September, when he had a 1.29 ERA in five starts.