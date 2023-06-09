ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies' walk-off homer for the Braves did more than just complete their three-game sweep of the NL East-rival New York Mets.

The win also made Atlanta comeback history.

Albies lined a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and the Braves rallied to beat the reeling Mets 13-10 on Thursday night.

The Braves trailed 9-5 and 10-7 after erasing three-run deficits in each of the first two games of the series. It marked the first time since moving to Atlanta in 1966 that the team won three straight games after trailing by three or more.

What did it mean for that to come against the $355 million Mets?

"I don't have to say," a smiling Albies said in the clubhouse.

"I think the best thing we do is don't give up," he added. "Yes, we expect to win. That's the way we play."

It also marked the first time in Mets history (since 1962) they lost three consecutive games they led by at least three runs.

Orlando Arcia hit a tying solo homer off Mets closer David Robertson in the ninth to help the NL East leaders win their fifth straight.

"We're going to continue to fight and battle," Arcia said. "That's who we are."

New York, which has dropped six in a row for the first time since August 2019, had won 122 consecutive games when leading after eight innings — dating to a defeat at Washington on Sept. 6, 2021.

The franchise-record streak had been the longest active run for any team in the majors.

Albies homered off Tommy Hunter (0-1) to drive in pinch-runner Sam Hilliard, who entered as the automatic runner at second base, and Travis d'Arnaud, who walked. Albies' homer, his 14th, sent Braves players spilling out of their dugout for an on-field celebration capped by a shower at the plate.

New York led 10-7 entering the eighth before d'Arnaud hit a two-run homer off Drew Smith. Robertson was summoned to try to get a five-out save but gave up Arcia's one-out homer in the ninth. It was his second blown save in 12 chances.