Braves' Acuña has even bigger role in shortened 2020 season

Freeman set career highs with 38 home runs and 121 RBIs last season as Atlanta won its second straight NL East title before falling to St. Louis in the playoffs.

Markakis, 36, made his decision to skip the season after talking on the phone with Freeman and realizing Freeman was struggling with symptoms, including a fever. Another veteran, right-hander Félix Hernández, the former Cy Young winner with Seattle, also opted out.

Acuña, Albies and free-agent addition Marcell Ozuna must lead the lineup while Freeman recovers.

Acuña is regarded as one of the top outfielders in the game. He hit .280 with 41 homers and 37 stolen bases in 2019, just missing a rare 40-40 season.

“It’s obviously going to be hard not to have Nick around and we don’t know what Freddie’s status is going to be or how much he’s going to be around,” Acuña said through a translator. “We just have to keep moving on.”

NEW LOOK

The Braves hope Ozuna can return to his peak form of 2017 with Miami, when he hit .312 with 37 homers and 124 RBIs. Ozuna couldn't match that production the last two years with St. Louis.