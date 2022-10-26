BRANCHVILLE VOLLEYBALL: Jackets not taking anything for granted

Branchville volleyball claimed the Class A state championship in 2019, but since that time have watched region rival Bamberg-Ehrhardt win back-to-back Lower State championships.

The Lady Yellow Jackets look to be on another collision course with B-E as both teams won their second round playoff games earlier this week.

“We’re just trying to take it one match at a time,” Branchville head coach Ron Nester said following his team’s 3-0 win over East Clarendon Tuesday. “This team is not taking anything for granted. We’re just trying to stay in the moment.”

Branchville advanced with a sweep (25-13, 25-14, 25-17) and will play host to Latta Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Leading the way for Lady Jackets was Brianna Wiles who had 15 kills, three aces, five digs and eight receptions. Emily Heape had 16 receptions and nine digs; Riley Shuler had 35 assists, four digs and one ace; Kira Infinger had four kills, two aces and one dig; Mary Grace Vallentine had 13 kills and three aces; Kaiya Grigg had two aces and three digs; Cadence McAlhaney had three receptions and five digs.

“This is a veteran group,” Nester said. “We have a lot of experience, and maturity. They have been able to handle adversity, and are hungry to get back to the state championship.”

Nester said one of the keys to the season is the way his team is able to deal with any type of situation.

“We’ve played in a lot of close matches, and we’ve had to deal with negative energy, but this team always seems to turn it around,” Nester said. “They have a strong belief in themselves, and we’ve been able to make some good runs. They don’t give up, they’re relentless.”

Bamberg-Ehrhardt defeated Johnsonville Monday to advance to the third round of the Class A playoffs, The Lady Red Raiders will travel to face Lake View Thursday.