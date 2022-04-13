Branchville soccer making noise in 2022

Branchville soccer continued its unconventional season Monday night as the Yellow Jackets traveled to St. Matthews and defeated Calhoun County 1-0.

The win was especially bizarre due to the fact that Branchville played the entire game with two less players than the Saints. For most teams, this would spell disaster, but for Branchville it’s par for the course.

“Three of our players had a track meet this afternoon, so we were forced to play with nine players,” Branchville head coach Wayne Whyte said following his team’s victory.

Whyte said he has a good mix of experience and youth on this year’s team. The Yellow Jackets feature three seniors, including team captain Jacob Wiles.

“We started the season with eight players, and got it built to just over 12 for the season,” Wiles said. “We’re just trying to get through each game, keep pushing through. As one of those team leaders, it’s my job to keep the team together and support wherever I can.”

Wiles scored the game-winner in the 60th minute of Monday’s contest. After grabbing a 1-0 lead, the Yellow Jackets had to fight to keep Calhoun County off the scoreboard.

“We’re building a program at Branchville,” Whyte said. “It’s a process, we’re just trying to improve each time we take the field. We have some young players who are just learning the game. They played JV (junior varsity) last season, and have helped us on varsity this year.”

With a lack of numbers, Whyte said it can be hard to practice and prepare for games.

“We work on our training (conditioning) and staying in shape,” Whyte said. “We do a lot of shadow plays, learning how to move and defend with and without the ball. This team is playing with a lot of heart. They are committed, giving it 110% every game.”

Branchville has already taken a major step this season, defeating rival Bamberg-Ehrhardt for the first time in school history.

“Beating (B-E) was the greatest feeling ever,” Wiles said. “Getting that win helped us believe that anything is possible. We just have to continue playing with everything we’ve got and stay motivated going into the postseason.”

Branchville has made the playoffs in each of the last five seasons (2020 was not played due to COVID-19), but only has one postseason victory.

“At the end of the day, I just want the guys to have fun, and keep playing,” Whyte said. “We’ve already done some things (this season) that have never been accomplished before. We just have to stay humble and keep working.”

Branchville is scheduled to face region foe Bridges Prep Friday at home beginning at 6 p.m.

