Big Ten, Pac-12 cancel fall football play, postpone all sports

"We have 14 schools in the Big Ten right now and I expect to have 14 schools in the Big Ten," Warren said.

In the Pac-12, where schools such as Southern California, Oregon, Washington and Stanford have won championships in recent years, there seemed to more consensus.

"We feel good about our decision," Oregon President Michael Schill said. "We would have made this decision independent of the Big Ten. We respect the institutions in the Big Ten. Many of them have the same values we have. We're pleased they are joining us."

The cost of losing football will be devastating to athletic departments. The Big Ten distributed more than $50 million to most of its members in 2018, but most of that came from media rights deals and a conference TV network powered by football.

Wisconsin of the Big Ten has estimated $100 million in losses with no football at all. Michigan said it could be in the red more than that.

"We do have a reserve that will take us so far, but we're going to have to have some layoffs," Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said. "There will be some of our units that won't be working. Those are things we have a plan for. Those are very difficult decisions to make."