Big South names preseason award winners

  • Updated
Special to The T&D

Gardner-Webb senior running back Narii Gaither (Rock Hill, S.C.) and Campbell redshirt-senior defensive lineman Brevin Allen (Greensboro, N.C.) have been voted the Big South Conference’s 2022 Preseason Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively, by the league’s head football coaches and media panel, it was announced today at the Big South Conference Football Media Day Kickoff Luncheon at the SouthPark Marriott Hotel in Charlotte.

Gaither is Gardner-Webb’s first Big South preseason Offensive Player of the Year honoree since 2017 (QB Tyrell Maxwell) and just the second overall. A First-Team All-Conference performer in 2021, Gaither led the Big South last season with 991 rushing yards and 132.8 all-purpose yards per game. He ranked ninth nationally in all-purpose yards, and led the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 42 receptions -- just one of two running backs in the country to lead his team in rushing yards and receptions. Gaither scored 12 total touchdowns a season ago (seven rushing, five receiving), had a league-leading five games with 100+ rushing yards, as well as two games with more than 200 all-purpose yards. He enters this season needing 521 rushing yards for 2,000 in his career, and 37 catches to break the Big South career record for most receptions by a running back. Gaither received six first-place votes and 27 total points in the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year voting, ahead of Campbell quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (two first-place votes and 18 points) and Robert Morris running back Alijah Jackson (one first-place vote and 13 points).

Allen is the first Camel to be voted the Big South’s preseason Defensive Player of the Year, and was the league’s postseason Defensive Player of the Year honoree in 2021. Last year, he was named an FCS All-American by the AFCA (2nd Team), Stats Perform (2nd Team), Associated Press (3rd Team), Phil Steele Magazine (3rd team) and Hero Sports (3rd Team), and was a finalist for the Stats Perform Buck Buchanan FCS National Defensive Player of the Year Award. Allen was the Big South leader in quarterback sacks with 9.5 and tackles-for-loss with 17.5. He ranked 11th nationally in TFL and 17th in sacks, and was one of 10 Big South defenders with at least two forced fumbles last season. The first Camel to be voted Big South Defensive Player of the Year, Allen set the school single-season record for sacks and tied the program record for tackles-for-loss in 2021. He was the Big South Defensive Player of the Week on Oct. 11 after posting 3.0 TFL, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, five total tackles and a pass break-up in Campbell’s victory over Gardner-Webb in the East/West BBQ Bowl. Allen recorded at least 2.0 stops behind the line of scrimmage in six games -- two of which were games with 3.0 TFL -- and finished the year with a TFL in eight of his 11 appearances. He amassed 44 total tackles (26 solo, 18 assisted), six quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery in 2021. Allen collected five first-place votes and 22 points from the panel, ahead of North Carolina A&T linebacker Jacob Roberts (two first-place votes and 13 points).

Gaither and Allen were also voted to the preseason All-Conference First-Team, which is comprised of 12 offensive and defensive positions, plus specialty positions. A preseason Honorable Mention squad features the next highest vote-getters at each position where available. Campbell and Gardner-Webb tied for the most preseason selections with 10, followed by North Carolina A&T (8), Robert Morris (5), Charleston Southern (4), and Bryant (3).

2022 Big South Football Preseason All-Conference Teams

 

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST-TEAM

OFFENSE       

QB    Hajj-Malik Williams, R-Jr., Campbell

RB    Narii Gaither, Sr., Gardner-Webb

RB    Alijah Jackson, Gr., Robert Morris

WR   Cayden Jordan, R-Jr., Charleston Southern

WR   Justin Franklin, Soph., Gardner-Webb

WR   Jamison Warren, Soph., North Carolina A&T

TE    Julian Hill, Gr., Campbell

OL    Tyler McLellan, Gr., Campbell

OL    Clayton Frady, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb

OL    Gabe Thompson, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb

OL    Ricky Lee III, R-Sr., North Carolina A&T

OL    Hayden Baron, Jr., Robert Morris

DEFENSE

DL    Brevin Allen, R-Sr., Campbell

DL    Ty French, Jr., Gardner-Webb

DL    Ricardo Watson, R-Jr., Robert Morris

DL    Jermaine McDaniel, Gr., North Carolina A&T

LB    Garrett Sayegh, Gr., Charleston Southern

LB    William McRainey, Jr., Gardner-Webb

LB    Jacob Roberts, Sr., North Carolina A&T

LB    Joe Andreessen, Gr., Bryant

DB    Hombre Kennedy, Gr., Charleston Southern

DB    Jamari Brown, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb

DB    Karon Prunty, R-Jr., North Carolina A&T

DB    Sydney Audiger, Gr., Robert Morris

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK    Andrew Brown, Soph., North Carolina A&T

P      Corey Petersen, Gr., Campbell

KR    Josh McNeely, Gr., Campbell

PR    Josh McNeely, Gr., Campbell

LS     Jackson Hayes, Gr., Campbell

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

QB    Bailey Fisher, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

RB    Bhayshul Tuten, Soph., North Carolina A&T

WR   David Zorilla, Sr., Bryant

TE    Nicholas Dobson, Jr., North Carolina A&T

OL    Mike Edwards, R-Sr., Campbell

DL    Anton Williams, Gr., Charleston Southern

LB    Jamar Shegog, R-Jr., Robert Morris

DB    Dorian Jones, Gr., Campbell

P      Bailey Fisher, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

KR    TJ Luther, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

LS     David McCain, Jr., Bryant

PRESEASON OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Narii Gaither, Sr., RB, Gardner-Webb (Rock Hill, S.C.)

PRESEASON DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Brevin Allen, R-Sr., DL, Campbell (Greensboro, N.C.)

