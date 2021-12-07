Bethune-Bowman looking for new head coach

Bethune-Bowman is in search of a new head football coach after the Mohawks finished the 2021 season with an 0-7 record.

Current athletics director Fred Styles said the school is looking for a coach to take the team in a new direction.

"We are looking for a program builder," Styles said. "A coach with a proven track record, that will represent Bethune-Bowman in the best possible way."

Styles said he wants a coach that will build a foundation at Bethune-Bowman.

"We are looking for someone who is committed," Styles said. "Football season is never over. We need someone who will develop an offseason program of lifting (weights), running and conditioning. They need to have our players ready."

Current boys basketball coach Jayson Leverett announced on his Twitter that he would be taking over the position on an interim basis, but Styles said the position will be evaluated and they will hire the best person for the job.

The Mohawks last made a change prior to the 2018 season. Glenn Darby was hired after coaching the team from 2005-2012. In his first season, Darby led the Mohawks to a 7-4 record and a region championship.

Since that season, Darby's record is 3-21. He was relieved of his duties following the end of the 2021 season.

When asked if the team's limited history of success could be a detriment, Styles said thinking that way is a crutch.

"We're not going to teach our students that we're at a disadvantage," Styles said. "I have been a part of staffs (here) where we won at least six games three consecutive years. We can win here."

Styles said the school has started its search but there is no timetable on when a coach will be hired.

