Beamer, Gamecocks back on the road against UK

The last time South Carolina played at Kentucky, Shane Beamer was at his home on the phone with South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner.

“That was the night I got the job,” Beamer said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “I was coming off COVID, and had an IV in my arm knowing that I had to get up the next day and fly to Columbia for the press conference.”

Now, Beamer leads the Gamecocks against a Kentucky team that has won seven of the last eight matchups in the series.

“We have a big challenge in Lexington Saturday,” Beamer said. “(Kentucky) is playing well in all three phases (offense, defense and special teams). Getting (Chris) Rodriguez back (at running back) made a difference for them Saturday. They have an NFL quarterback along with a physical defensive front and hellacious linebackers.”

Beamer was asked if the game held any extra weight due to the comments Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops made during the offseason about changing the culture of a program.

"I talked years ago about climate versus culture,” Stoops said in an interview earlier this year. “It's easy to change a climate. You just change the uniforms, talk a little game, dance around and put on some stupid sunglasses and you can change a climate."

The comments came after Beamer went viral in a TikTok video that featured him putting on sunglasses and lip-synching to a song.

“All games are important,” Beamer said Tuesday. “That’s not coach speak, any time you get back in the SEC it’s critical. We have great respect for their program. This is a big game, when I was here before it was a big game. It’s the next game on the schedule. We had a heck of a game with them last year, but couldn’t get over the hump. I know our guys are excited for the challenge this week.”

Beamer praised Stoops for his transformation of the Kentucky program. Stoops took over in 2013, winning two games. He improved to five wins in his second and third seasons and has led the Wildcats to six consecutive bowls games.

“(Stoops) continues to build a great program,” Beamer said. “He’s shown that it takes some time, but the administration has given him the resources he needs, and he’s done a great job. It’s a proud program with great support. He’s done a great job elevating the program.”

Saturday will also be the second road game for the Gamecocks this season.

“I know we didn’t play great at Arkansas, but I told the guys (Tuesday) morning that I believe in them,” Beamer said. “A good road team is able to respond to adversity and not flinch. We didn’t get off to a good start against Arkansas (down 21-3), but a team not built to handle the road would get blown out in that game. We battled back to make it 21-16 in the third quarter. We didn’t lose because we were on the road, we lost because we couldn’t stop the run and turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter. I feel like we’re a mature team that can do the things we need to win on the road.”

South Carolina is coming off back-to-back victories where they scored over 50 points. Beamer said the team continues to work hard each week in practice so they can turn it loose and have fun on Saturday.

“We want to prepare really well during the week,” Beamer said. “We get an SEC game, under the lights on national television…that should be fun. Our guys know we have a good football team, and we haven’t played our best. We’re still striving to play our best in all three phases, and Saturday is our next opportunity.”

South Carolina and Kentucky are scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.