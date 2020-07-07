Thornwell lands contract with NBA team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former South Carolina basketball standout Sindarius Thornwell is officially heading back to the NBA and will have a shot for the playoffs this season.

Thornwell has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans, the team officially announced Monday afternoon. He was signed as a replacement player for this season.

The former Gamecock star joins a team including first overall pick and fellow Palmetto State product Zion Williamson. The Pelicans are making a charge to be included in the NBA playoffs this season once the league resumes play later this month.

The Pelicans are currently 10th in the Western Conference at 28-36.

Thornwell was drafted No. 48 overall in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers before being cut, then signed to a G-League deal by the Houston Rockets.