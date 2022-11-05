SC STATE BASKETBALL: Lady Bulldog coach says team can be one to watch

Prior to South Carolina State's Bulldog Madness event held last week at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, first-year head coach Tim Eatman lamented the amount of time he had before the start of the season.

"I don't want to think about being a week before we start," Eatman said last Monday. "I want to slow that down."

The Lady Bulldogs open the season on the road Monday against East Carolina. It will be the first of three games in six days as SC State travels to Charlotte Thursday before a trip to St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday.

"We're not ready," Eatman said about the start of the season. "But we will be. I want this team to relax and take the preseason as a learning tool to get us ready for conference play. In the end, if you win three games in March, you advance to the NCAA Tournament.

"Right now, we're not concerned with wins and losses but building foundation blocks each time we take the court. If we can do that each practice, I think we have a chance to be a good team."

Eatman said his team is beginning to adjust to his style of play.

"On the court, we're learning how to play fast, and learning how to play hard every day," Eatman said. "They're starting to learn how to be comfortable being uncomfortable, and that's the most important thing. If we can get used to that, then by January, we're going to be a team people want to watch."

SC State is led by Nicole Gwynn, who paced the team with 11.4 points per game last season. Gwynn was named preseason All-MEAC second team.

Eatman said he's been impressed with a number of players who have taken on a leadership role on the court.

"Nadia Reese has been a leader from Day One, along with Mekayla Lumpkin," Eatman said. "Ajia Smith has been a leader by example, showing the others what to do each day."

Two weeks ago, Eatman said he watched his team in practice and allowed himself to increase his expectations.

"There was a spurt where I thought we could be pretty good," Eatman said. "Then we reverted back (to some of the same mistakes) and I told myself to settle down. The whole team has embraced our style, maybe not learned how to do it, but understand what we're trying to do."

The SC State schedule:

Nov 7 at East Carolina University

Nov 10 at Queens University of Charlotte

Nov 12 at University of St. Thomas

Nov 16 at University of North Carolina

Nov 19 at Campbell University

Nov 22 North Carolina A&T State University

Nov 25 at University of San Francisco

Nov 26 at University of Tulsa (In San Francisco)

Nov 30 at Coastal Carolina University

Dec 3 at Winthrop University

Dec 12 UNC Greensboro

Dec 18 Alabama A&M University

Dec 27 at Wichita State University

Jan 1 at Furman University

Jan 7 at Coppin State University

Jan 9 at Morgan State University

Jan 14 at North Carolina Central University

Jan 21 University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Jan 23 Delaware State University

Jan 28 at Norfolk State University

Jan 30 at Howard University

Feb 11 Coppin State University

Feb 13 Morgan State University

Feb 18 at University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Feb 20 at Delaware State University

Feb 25 Norfolk State University

Feb 27 Howard University

Mar 2 North Carolina Central University